The Hamden Journal Podcast: Our reviews of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro

This week, Cherlynn and guest co-host Sam Rutherford are joined by the Washington Post’s Chris Velazco to discuss their thoughts on Samsung’s latest foldables and wearables after having spent close to a week with them. Are the Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 ready for the mainstream? Is it more fun reviewing these devices than regular phones? Then, our hosts talk Apple’s next iPhone event, as well as Airbnb woes.
Topics
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 reviews – 1:55
Galaxy Watch 5 / 5 Pro review – 36:41
Apple might be planning a September 7th event for the iPhone 14 – 49:02
New reports of gender discrimination from Nintendo of America – 56:32
Ready your Pixels: Android 13 is out of beta – 1:04:18
Samsung’s massive Odyssey Ark monitor – 1:06:00
Adidas’ solar headphones can be charged by your bedroom light – 1:15:08
Airbnb is working on a way to detect party rentals before they happen – 1:18:40
Working on – 1:26:18
Pop culture picks – 1:27:25
Video Stream
Credits
Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Sam Rutherford
Guest: Chris Velazco
Producer: Ben Ellman
Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Luke Brooks
Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Cherlynn Low
Music: Dale North and Terrence O’Brien
