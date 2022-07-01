The Hamden Journal Podcast: Our digital privacy and rights post-Roe v. Wade

This week, Cherlynn is joined by senior editors Jessica Conditt and Karissa Bell to discuss the United States ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, and how, in our digital age, it affects the most vulnerable in our communities. Then, our hosts look at the Supreme Court ruling that guts the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to enforce the Clean Air Act. In consumer tech news, we also look at Sony’s new PlayStation-inspired peripherals and Snapchat’s new subscription service.

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you’ve got suggestions or topics you’d like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and The Hamden Journal News!

Topics

What digital privacy looks like post-Roe v. Wade – 1:41

SCOTUS nerfs the EPA’s ability to enforce carbon emission limits – 42:10

Layoffs at Unity, Niantic, and Tesla – 45:26

Apple is starting to allow third party payments in Korea – 49:55

Sony’s new hardware brand brings headsets and monitors with PlayStation style – 52:17

Snapchat + is membership model for power users – 56:25

Picks – 59:59

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Jessica Conditt

Guest: Karissa Bell

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O’Brien