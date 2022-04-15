The Hamden Journal Podcast: Nintendo Switch Sports and Elon Musk’s ongoing Twitter affair

This week, Cherlynn and guest co-host Sam Rutherford discuss the new Nintendo Switch Sports games, a coincidental week of beauty gadget coverage and the ongoing saga of Elon Musk trying to own Twitter. We also go over Activision Blizzard’s new Chief Diversity Officer and Meta laying claim to almost half of all digital asset sales in its virtual world.

Topics

Nintendo Switch Sports – 1:53

Checking out the Theraface Pro and PMD Personal Microderm Classic – 14:56

Elon Musk isn’t done with Twitter, might be trying to buy the company – 23:59

Blizzard has hired a Chief Diversity Officer to help sort out its whole mess – 36:31

Meta wants a 47.5% cut on all items sold in the Metaverse – 40:45

Vivo’s X Fold has a fingerprint reader on both screens – 44:28

Sonos bought a startup that makes speakers powered by light – 48:53

Working on – 53:52

Pop culture picks – 55:14

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Sam Rutherford

Producer: Ben Ellman

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Luke Brooks

Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Brian Oh

Music: Dale North and Terrence O’Brien