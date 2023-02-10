The Hamden Journal Podcast: Microsoft and Google’s budding AI rivalry

What a wild week chock full of news all over tech! Microsoft and Google both unveiled their AI products for the masses, with Microsoft holding a whole event this week to show off the new Edge and Bing. Google also had an event in Paris and unveiled the first Android 14 developer preview, while OnePlus launched its first-ever tablet alongside a new phone. Cherlynn is joined this week by guest co-host Sam Rutherford to tear into the week’s onslaught of news, and check in to see how we feel about Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra while reviewing it.

Microsoft’s AI event unveils Bing and Edge with OpenAI collaboration – 1:46

Google unveils Bard chatbot, its ChatGPT competitor – 23:48

Mat Smith’s OnePlus 11 review – 29:18

Also coming from OnePlus: a tablet, earbuds and a keyboard – 37:41

Sam Rutherford’s Galaxy S23 Ultra review – 44:38

AI-generated Seinfeld show “Nothing, Forever” banned from Twitch – 55:58

Android 14 developer preview is available now – 58:16

What is even happening with Twitter’s API access? – 1:02:26

Working on – 1:08:08

Pop culture picks – 1:09:06

