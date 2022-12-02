The Hamden Journal Podcast: Kindle Scribe review and the rise of Twitter clones

Finally, a Kindle you can write on! This week, we dive into Cherlynn’s review of the Kindle Scribe, Amazon’s first e-reader that can also capture handwritten notes. The hardware is great, but as usual, Amazon’s software feels half-baked. Also, Devindra and Cherlynn discuss the rise of new Twitter alternatives like Hive Social and Post. It looks like many communities are already splintering off to these services, but unfortunately, they can’t yet replicate the magic of Twitter.
Topics
Kindle Scribe review – 1:13
Rise of the Twitter clones: Hive Social, Post, and Mastodon – 19:28
Amazon will lose $10 billion on its Alexa division this year – 34:12
We’ve got a new trailer for the Super Mario Bros. animated movie – 38:01
Working on – 43:58
Pop culture picks – 45:30
Credits
Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar
Producer: Ben Ellman
Music: Dale North and Terrence O’Brien
Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos
Graphic artists: Luke Brooks and Brian Oh
