The Hamden Journal Podcast: Elon Musk basically owns Twitter now. What happens next?

This week, our hosts are joined by senior editor Karissa Bell and Yahoo Finance’s Tech Editor Dan Howley to break down Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover. How did we get here, who supports this, what is left before Elon Musk officially owns Twitter (if regulatory approvals go through) and will our lives really be impacted? Then, guest cohost Sam Rutherford and Cherlynn talk about Google’s all-but-confirmed Pixel Watch and Android 13 before ranting about Motorola.

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you’ve got suggestions or topics you’d like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and The Hamden Journal News!

Topics

Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion: How, and more importantly, why? – 1:43

The Android 13 public beta is now live – 26:02

Dear Motorola, stop with the endless rehashes! – 39:15

Working on – 46:06

Pop culture picks – 50:04

Video livestream

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Sam Rutherford

Guests: Karissa Bell and Dan Howley

Producer: Ben Ellman

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Luke Brooks

Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Brian Oh

Music: Dale North and Terrence O’Brien