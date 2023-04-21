The Hamden Journal Podcast: Diving into the Pixel Fold rumors

Is Google’s foldable coming soon? This week, Cherlynn, Devindra and Senior Writer Sam Rutherford discuss the rumored Pixel Fold, which may debut at Google I/O next month. Also, Devindra and Sam compare the Razer Blade 16 to the Razer Blade 18, two powerful (and expensive!) gaming laptops. In other news, we dive into SpaceX’s exploding Starship rocket, and the fake AI generated collab between The Weeknd and Drake.

Google’s Pixel Fold is rumored to launch at Google I/O – 1:25

Sam Rutherford’s review of the Razer Blade 16 vs Blade 18 – 17:38

SpaceX’s Starship launches, spontaneously disassembles (it blew up) – 27:20

Montana takes a big step toward banning TikTok – 33:05

Sega buys Angry Birds developer Rovio – 41:52

EV News: more Tesla price cuts, Polestar 4 doesn’t have a back window – 46:15

This week in AI: Have you heard the AI generated Drake/Weeknd collab? – 1:01:51

Around The Hamden Journal – 1:11:26

Working on – 1:12:39

Pop culture picks – 1:14:48

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

Guest: Sam Rutherford

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O’Brien

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos

Graphic artist: Luke Brooks

