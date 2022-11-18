The Hamden Journal Podcast: Diving into our Holiday Gift Guide

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra chat with Senior Commerce Editor, Valentina Palladino, about our massive Holiday Gift Guide. If you’re looking for a decent laptop to gift, or maybe some budget gear for yourself, we’ve got you covered! Also, they dig into the FTX debacle (which got much worse than last week!), and Elon Musk’s ongoing fail whale Twitter acquisition. And on a surprising note, we end up having strong feelings about Amazon’s chat-based virtual healthcare service.

Topics

The Hamden Journal 2022 Holiday Gift Guide – 1:24

NASA’s Artemis 1 rocket finally launches – 27:20

Cherlynn got to try Apple’s SOS satellite text message service – 28:56

Qualcomm announces Snapdragon chips with hardware-accelerated ray tracing – 34:33

Tuvalu turns to the metaverse to save its culture from climate change – 38:38

Meta axes its Portal video chat device – 40:21

FTX continues to collapse as regulator investigations begin – 43:15

Elon Twitter is a mess: your weekly update – 48:36

Working on – 1:02:47

Pop culture picks – 1:05:59

Livestream

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

Guest: Valentina Palladino

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O’Brien

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos

Graphic artists: Luke Brooks and Brian Oh