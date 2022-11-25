The God of War Ragnarök PS5 bundle is available at Walmart for Black Friday

If you’ve been hunting for a PlayStation 5, Walmart is hosting yet another restock event today for Sony’s next-gen console. For the second time this week, Walmart is selling the disc-based PS5 with a digital copy of God of War Ragnarök. This time, though, the bundle is available to everybody — not just premium Walmart Plus subscribers.

As usual, we recommend logging in to an account you might already have or creating one. It can help to have your billing and shipping info already saved in your account, thus reducing the time it takes for you to check out and minimizing the chance of errors.