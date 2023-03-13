The Glory part 2 ending explains Dong-eun, and could tee up season 2

The Glory concluded its epic, 16-episode tale of revenge on Friday when Netflix dropped the second half of the Korean drama. The story follows Moon Dong-eun (Song Hye-kyo) as she sets into motion an elaborate plan to enact revenge against the five classmates who severely bullied her as a teenager. It’s a simple plot, elevated by devastating performances, masterful writing, stunning direction, and epic music. And it’s anchored by a central, driving question: Will Dong-eun succeed in getting her revenge — and should she? The final episodes definitely give a clear answer to those questions, while throwing in some unexpected twists in the process (and even teasing a possible season 2).

[Ed. note: As you might expect, this article contains major spoilers for the gruesome ending of The Glory.]

What happened to Park Yeon-jin and the rest of the bullies?

Photo: Graphyoda/Netflix

At the heart of The Glory is the dynamic between Dong-eun and Park Yeon-jin (Lim Ji-yeon). Yeon-jin has always been Dong-eun’s main target, as she was the ringleader in brutally bullying Dong-eun and others in high school. The voice-overs we hear throughout the series are framed both as Dong-eun’s inner monologue and as letters to Park Yeon-jin. These are not missives that Dong-eun ever intends to send to Yeon-jin — that would give Yeon-jin power over Dong-eun in a way Dong-eun never intends to allow again. Rather, the letters to Yeon-jin are a manifestation of Dong-eun’s hyperfocus on bringing Yeon-jin to justice, to the exclusion of all else in her life.

In the end, Dong-eun uses Yeon-jin’s own crimes and cruelty to cause her abuser’s downfall. Dong-eun ensures that Yeon-jin is tied to two deaths in which she played a major role. First, the death of Yoon So-hee (played by Single’s Inferno contestant Lee So-yi), one of Yeon-jin’s other bullying targets in high school. The night of So-hee’s death, Yeon-jin was with her on the roof of an abandoned building; she set fire to So-hee’s sweater and, when the girl reached out for help, Yeon-jin shoved her away. So-hee fell over the roof’s edge to her death.

Yeon-jin also played a role in the murder of Myeong-o (Kim Gun-woo). When Myeong-o tried to blackmail Yeon-jin over So-hee’s death, she picked up an expensive bottle of Jae-jun’s liquor and delivered two hard blows to Myeong-o’s head. It’s only in the final episode that we learn it was actually quiet store attendant Kim Gyeong-ran (Ahn So-yo) who actually delivered the killing blow. However, Dong-eun makes it clear to Gyeong-ran that Yeon-jin must be Myeong-o’s murderer. In other words, for Dong-eun to face accountability for the pain and suffering she has caused over the years, she needs to go to jail for a crime she didn’t technically commit.

Dong-eun’s revenge on Yeon-jin is made more complete by ensuring that, when she faces justice and imprisonment, Yeon-jin has no one by her side. Yeon-jin’s husband, Do-yeong, discovers Yeon-jin’s infidelity and history of bullying and divorces her, moving with their daughter, Ye-sol, to the U.K. Dong-eun also manipulates Yeon-jin’s mother, Hong Yeong-ae (Yoon Da-kyung), into killing Kang Hyun-nam’s (Yeom Hye-ran) abusive husband, and then betraying Yeon-jin in an attempt to save herself from jail. It’s clear from Hye-ran’s behavior, both in past and present, that Yeon-jin learned her cruelty from her mother. When Yeon-jin pushed So-hee off the roof to her death, she told her mother immediately. Rather than comforting her daughter or supporting her in facing accountability for her actions, Yeong-ae sets about scolding her daughter and making sure Yeon-jin’s part in the tragedy is covered up. If Yeon-jin has any redeeming quality as a character, it is that she doesn’t pass these behaviors onto Ye-sol.

Of course, Yeon-jin isn’t the only one facing grave consequences for their remorseless cruelty. Myeong-o, of course, is murdered. Jae-jun is pushed off of a building to his death by Ha Do-yeong, after having been blinded by Choi Hye-jeong (Cha Joo-young). With the murder, Do-yeong ensures that Jae-jun will never come after Ye-sol, his biological daughter. On a broader thematic level, it is framed as punishment for Jae-jun raping So-hee when they were in high school.

Elsewhere, Lee Sa-ra (Kim Hi-eora) is sent to prison for stabbing Hye-jeong in the neck, while her pastor father faces consequences for his financial crimes. Hye-jeong may never speak again, but plays a role in the punishment of Jae-jun, who spurned her. Yeon-jin’s mother goes to jail, and Dong-eun’s mother goes to rehab for her alcohol abuse (which is problematically framed as a punishment for a moral failing in this series rather than treatment for a chronic disease. Sa-ra’s substance use disorder is similarly framed, highlighting the cultural differences in how drug use is viewed in Korea versus the U.S.).

What happens to Dong-eun at the end of The Glory?

Photo: Graphyoda/Netflix

Once Dong-eun accomplishes her revenge against Yeon-jin and the others, she is lost.

Do-yeong had previously asked her: “Once this revenge is over, will you find happiness?” Dong-eun replied: “I hope so. I wish to be happy enough that I could die. I want to be happy, just by that much.” She plans to die by suicide after her abusers face punishment, and so she goes to the roof where So-hee died. She writes one last letter to Yeon-jin in her head: “Dear Yeon-jin, who I’ve dreamed of killing: Goodbye. This is my last letter to you. I bid everyone else farewell as well.”

But at the last second, Dong-eun changes her mind. She learns from Joo Yeo-jeong’s (Lee Do-hyun) mother that the man who killed Yeo-jeong’s father has been tormenting him from prison with letters. And so, Dong-eun decides to step off of the ledge. She has a new revenge to live for: Yeo-jeong’s. Six months later, she comes back into his life with a plan. She ensures their target is transferred to a different prison, where Yeo-jeong gets a job as a doctor and Dong-eun works as a teacher.

The series ends with the two walking into prison for a day of work and the start of their implied revenge plot. We don’t know exactly what it will look like (that’s for a possible season 2), but we know they are together and in love. It’s a kind of happy ending for Dong-eun, who still gets to do what she has spent her life training herself to do — take revenge — but also has someone by her side. She even reaches out to faithful accomplice Kang Hyun-nam, who is feeling lost and alone with her daughter at school in the U.S.

Some may find the way everything falls into place for Dong-eun unrealistic, but this show never promised realism. Rather, it promised catharsis, for the pain Dong-eun endured as a child and for the anger that came when no one held her abusers accountable for it. It never did promise life for Dong-eun after revenge, but we got that too — as a bonus. “Thank you so much for saving me,” writes Dong-eun to the landlord she once saved as a teenager, and who saved her in return. “I didn’t grow up to be a good person, but one spring, I will fully bloom.” It’s the promise of healing, in the midst of more revenge.

Usually, in revenge dramas centered around women, the story makes the protagonist choose: On one path, there is some form of justice. On the other, there is healing. But they can’t have both. The Glory doesn’t make Dong-eun choose, and there’s something kind of glorious in that.