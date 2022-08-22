The Game Awards return December 8th with a new category for adaptations

Companies already use The Game Awards to pitch related movies and shows, but now the event will officially recognize those productions. Organizers have revealed that the 2022 Game Awards will take place December 8th with a new Best Adaptation category. Companies will receive statuettes for any project that translates games to “popular media,” including movies, TV series, podcasts and books.

The event will not only retain an in-person component, but extend that to theaters. The Game Awards will offer a live “IMAX Experience” in cities worldwide. While more details are due in the months ahead, it’s safe to presume you’ll get a richer audiovisual presentation as you watch ceremonies and game trailers.

The creation of an adaptation category isn’t surprising. This year has had a flurry of game-inspired media, including the long-in-the-making Halo TV series, a well-received Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie and an anticipated (if unspectacular) Uncharted film. This gives The Game Awards a chance to capitalize on the trend, of course, but it could also reward those studios that do justice to favorite gaming franchises.