The Game Awards 2022: How to watch the announcements, trailers, and winners

The Game Awards 2022, the ninth edition of Geoff Keighley’s annual showcase of big games both new and coming soon, airs live on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. EST/4:30 p.m. PST. You can watch this year’s Game Awards right here, via YouTube. The show is also streaming live on Twitch, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, and lots of other platforms. Viewers who watch on Steam have a chance to win a Steam Deck from Valve during the event.

Keighley, game developers, and publishers have started teasing what viewers can expect from The Game Awards 2022, including a new look at Tekken 8 and The Last of Us stars Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Troy Baker, and Ashley Johnson appearing on stage — likely bringing a new look at HBO’s live-action adaptation of Naughty Dog’s games with them.

Other likely candidates include a new look at Final Fantasy 16 from Square Enix, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor from Respawn Entertainment, and Diablo 4 from Blizzard Entertainment. Given how much teasing longtime Geoff Keighley collaborator Hideo Kojima’s been doing about Kojima Productions’ next game, that could show up here too.

One title that’s not expected to appear is the next game from NetherRealm Studios, the folks behind Mortal Kombat and Injustice. NetherRealm chief creative officer Ed Boon said ahead of the show that his studio isn’t ready to announce its next game just yet.

Of course, this is also an awards show. To see which games are up for game of the year, check out the full list of The Game Awards 2022’s nominees, which is led by God of War Ragnarök, Elden Ring, and Horizon Forbidden West.