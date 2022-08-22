The Game Awards 2022 announces December broadcast date

The Game Awards are coming back for 2022 and we now know their official date: Dec. 8. The hybrid awards ceremony/trailer-premiering hype-machine will be held in Los Angeles and once again it will honor the best of the year in video games, as well as look into the future at releases coming in 2023 and beyond.

This year’s Game Awards will also introduce a new category of award called Best Adaptation. This category will recognize outstanding achievement in the adaptation of video game intellectual property to another medium. These adaptations could include things like feature films, streaming shows, podcasts, novels, and comic books.

While trailers may be what the award show is best known for, last year’s version included Hollywood features as well as video games. At The Game Awards 2021, Ben Schwartz and Jim Carrey presented the first trailer for Sonic 2, and the show also debuted the first trailer for Paramount Plus’ Halo series. So it’s possible we will see more movie or TV series trailers at this year’s show as well.

The Game Awards 2022 will be streamed on a variety of platforms when it airs Dec. 8, including YouTube, Twitch, TikTok Live, Twitter, Facebook, and more. The show’s executive producers are Kimmie Kim and Geoff Keighley, who is likely to serve as host once again.