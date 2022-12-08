The Game Awards 2022: all the announcements and trailers

The 2022 Game Awards featured a heaping helping of the all the video game news and trailers that weren’t announced during Summer Game Fest. Geoff Keighley, host of the Game Awards, has been slowly teasing information on what fans can expect ahead the even, asking cryptic questions and tweeting pics of his bestie, Hideo Kojima. You never know what to expect from the Game Awards, what games will upset their categories, what musical guest will bewilder the audience, and which celebrities will make offhanded comments about their gamer son’s “alligator brides”. Here’s a roundup of all that this year’s Game Awards had to offer.