The Galaxy Watch 5 will soon offer temperature-based period tracking

Samsung has announced that its Galaxy Watch 5 temperature sensor will finally be put to use. The company has teamed up with the fertility app Natural Cycles to bring its temperature-based period tracking algorithm to a smartwatch for the first time. The feature will be available in 32 countries across Europe, North America and Asia.

Galaxy Watch 5 users will get access to “advanced cycle tracking through the Cycle Tracking feature,” recently approved by Korea’s equivalent to the FDA, Samsung said. Much like Apple’s Watch Series 8, it will provide retrospective ovulation estimates and help people better understand their cycles, the company told The Verge.

Since 2018, Natural Cycles has allowed women to track their temperature and menstrual cycle to check fertility, and the company has said it’s 93 percent effective at preventing unwanted pregnancies. The app has already been approved by the FDA and European regulators to be used on wearables. The company tested it with Oura rings, but the algorithm apparently hasn’t been used on a smartwatch until now.

Temperature readings are key for those trying to achieve or avoid pregnancy, as basal body temperature tends to increase slightly two to three days after peak fertility. With Oura’s temperature sensors, Natural Cycles was able to cut out the need to take readings from a thermometer, and it will presumably do the same with the Galaxy Watch 5.

The feature will be integrated into Samsung’s Health app, so you won’t require a separate app to use it. It’ll arrive to Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro users “within the second quarter” in 32 markets, including most of Europe, Korea, the UK and the US.