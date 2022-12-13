The future of VR is playing Red Dead with brain waves

By Matt Leone | Dec. 12, 2022

As part of The Hamden Journal’s The Next 10 special issue, where we’re looking at the future of the things we cover, we reached out to some of our favorite artists and asked them to envision what games and entertainment will look like in 10 years. Here, illustrator Tatsuro Kiuchi (Pen Still Writes, Turning Red) imagines what virtual reality will feel like in a piece he calls The future of VR.

“For VR to become more popular, that obtrusive device must be somehow dealt with,” he says. “So I want to see VR devices become much less conspicuous, maybe even work directly on the brain, whether or not a chip is implanted.”