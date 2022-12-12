The future of video games is user-created holographic games

By Matt Leone | Dec. 12, 2022

As part of The Hamden Journal’s The Next 10 special issue, where we’re looking at the future of the things we cover, we reached out to some of our favorite artists and asked them to envision what games and entertainment will look like in 10 years. Here, illustrator/designer Lindsay Jorgensen (Fantastic Contraption, Monster Loves You Too!) imagines an AI-powered game console that can turn player ideas into holographic games, in a piece he calls Projections.

“Project yourself forward 10 years,” he says. “Forget about being isolated in our separate small screens and instead go outward. Experiences overlapping and interleaved. You type on a tablet, I sketch out on paper, our friend comes up with the best stuff just talking it out. Imagine everything transformed, compiled, mixed then splashed out in a big, bright, messy collaboration.”