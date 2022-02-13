The first trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power debuts at the Super Bowl

It’s time to return to Middle Earth: the first trailer for Amazon’s incredibly ambitious The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has finally arrived during the Super Bowl LVI, giving a first good look at the upcoming prequel series.

The trailer reveal comes after a steady stream of teasers for the upcoming series, which will be set hundreds of years before the events of The Hobbit or The Lord of the Rings in what Tolkien referred to as “The Second Age” of Middle Earth (as opposed to his more popular books and their film adaptations, which take place during the Third Age.)

Amazon’s series will be condensing some of Tolkien’s timeline from The Silmarilion, which spans thousands of years and documents key events in the history of Middle Earth like the fall of Númenor, the rise of Sauron, and — of course — the forging of the legendary (and titular) rings of power.

One ring to rule them all

The Rings of Power will feature a massive ensemble cast, too, with both familiar characters to Lord of the Rings fans, like Elrond (Robert Aramayo), Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and the human warrior Isildur (Maxim Baldry). The show also stars Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

Amazon is also spending some serious cash to try and turn The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power into the next big fantasy hit: according to Vanity Fair, the company spent a whopping $250 million on the rights for the adaptation alone, on top of the staggering $462 million that the company is said to have spent on just making the first season.

The first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set to debut on Amazon Prime Video on September 2nd.