The first trailer for The Boys spinoff Gen V looks bloody good

The first trailer for The Boys spinoff show Gen V shows us that superpowered college students are just as flippantly violent as the grown-up supes from the original series. The show takes us to Vought International’s Godolkin University — a college that specializes in educating the next generation of superhumans — where it appears the students are getting a head start on all of the murder and mayhem inflicted by established heroes like Homelander.

Familiar characters from The Boys will make guest appearances on the show, including A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie), and Adam Bourke (P.J. Byrne). Gen V otherwise features a new cast, starring Jaz Sinclair, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Clancy Brown, Chance Perdomo, Jason Ritter, Alexander Calvert, Shelley Conn, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi.

The trailer also shows shots of “Avenue V” (a riff of Avenue Q, which is itself a parody of shows like Sesame Street). Why is The Deep a puppet? And why are puppets getting dismembered? Who knows, but we’re dying to find out. Image: Amazon

Details for the upcoming Amazon series are a tad skinny in regard to plot or characters, but this first look should reassure any fans of The Boys that the apple hasn’t fallen far from the tree. Alongside a shot of a character who looks as though they’ve been marinating in a vat of blood (reminiscent of The Boys protagonist Hughie Campbell’s own numerous gory mishaps), we also see brutally disemboweled puppets from an apparent Avenue Q spoof called Avenue V, wild student parties, and someone who can seemingly shoot intestines out of their hands to strangle opponents. Nice.