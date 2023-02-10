The first trailer for Fast X, the Fast and Furious’s tenth film

Since Fast Five, each Fast & Furious movie has gotten more patently ridiculous than the last. The series has sent cars into space, returned two characters from the dead, and perhaps most incredulously, proposes that somehow John Cena and Vin Diesel are biological brothers. For the Fast X trailer, it feels like the series is taking a step back from its action movie power creep and returning to its roots as a good old-fashioned family drama with the occasional exploding car. After all, not too many places you can go once you’ve gone to space. Maybe underwater?

Rita Moreno makes her Fast debut as Dominic Torretto’s (Vin Deisel) mother, and Jordana Brewster returns as his sister Mia. Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, Michelle Rodriguez, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, Jason Statham, and John Cena all return, rounding out the motley, star-studded crew of the Toretto family. I unironically love that since Vin Diesel and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s falling out that Diesel just went and got himself another, better wrestler / actor to round out the cast? You never turn your back on family unless money or ego is involved.

Charlize Theron reprises her role as the cyber villain Cipher recruiting a man named Dante (Jason Momoa), who is seeking revenge after the Toretto family stole his money and killed members of his family during the events of Fast Five. Also, Theron is firmly in her twirling mustache villain era, as the trailer’s final scene implies a bit of body switching?! Even if the franchise can’t go to space, it’s gonna give you something that strains even the most permissive suspension of disbelief. I love it. Give me more, forever.

The Fast X trailer does that unfortunate movie trailer thing where it seemingly spoils the best stunts. Still, expect lots of physics and sense-defying car action and a lot of talk about the importance of family.