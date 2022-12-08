The first multiplayer Crash Bandicoot game arrives next year

A new Crash Bandicoot online multiplayer game is on the way. The 4v4 team-based Crash Team Rumble launches on PS5 and PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. The game, which supports cross-platform play, will arrive in 2023.

In the game, you team up with three other players to bank fruits into your drop-off zone while trying to defend the opposing team’s goal. You can play in various arenas and choose from heroes like Crash and Tawna Bandicoot or villains Doctor Neo Cortex and Dingodile (among others). Each character has a distinct power, personality and playstyle.

Activision owns the Crash Bandicoot IP after producer Universal Interactive became Vivendi Games before merging with Activision in 2007. Toys for Bob is developing the new multiplayer game after its work on the well-received Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. Original developer Naughty Dog hasn’t been involved with the series since its PlayStation-exclusive days in the late 1990s.