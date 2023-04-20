The first-gen Apple Watch SE is just $149 right now

Apple’s smartwatch lineup has changed pretty substantially since 2020, especially with the introduction of the new Ultra model, but the first-gen Apple Watch SE can still make for a solid entry-level pick if you’ve never owned a smartwatch (or if you want something inexpensive to hand to the kid).

The SE shares some features found on the 2020’s Series 6 — including the same S5 chip and a built-in accelerometer — but lacks an always-on display, blood oxygen monitoring, EKG, and some of the more advanced sensors and features introduced in later models. Still, it supports a wealth of fitness tracking features, notifications, and watchOS 9 (Apple’s latest iteration of watchOS), making it a cheap smartwatch that’s prime for Apple users who don’t need the latest tech.

I’ve long held the belief that 55 inches is the sweet spot when it comes to TVs. However, in recent years, there’s been a trend toward smaller OLED panels — the kind that can moonlight as massive gaming monitors if you’re willing to sacrifice some serious desk space. LG’s C2 OLED is a great case in point, and though its smallest configuration is only receiving a slight discount at the moment, the larger 48-inch version is on sale at Amazon today for an all-time low of $826.99 ($473 off).

Much like LG’s new C3 model, the last-gen C2 is a stunning display that’s just as suitable for gaming as for binging the latest season of Succession. It’s not quite as bright as this year’s model, but it still touts the incredible contrast and inky blacks for which OLED is known. The C2 also includes four HDMI ports that are capable of 120Hz 4K gaming and the whole array of HDMI 2.1 features, two facets that, when combined with the TV’s low input lag and gamer-friendly settings pane, make it a standout for the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Earth Day is right around the corner, and if you’re looking to splurge on the latest tech while somehow trying to reduce your footprint on this planet, eBay has you covered. The retailer is hosting a 15 percent off sale on refurbished products through Sunday, April 23rd, dropping the price on robot vacuums, last-gen smartphones, and a host of other items when you use promo code THINKGREEN at checkout.