The excellent Beats Fit Pro earbuds are coming to many more countries on January 28th

Beats’ best earbuds yet, the Beats Fit Pro, were only available in the United States immediately upon their release a few months ago. Apple then launched the earbuds in China, but now they’re set to become much more widely available on January 28th. That’s when the Beats Fit Pro will launch across Canada, Europe, and Japan.

According to a tweet from the Apple-owned brand, preorders for the “worldwide” release will begin on January 24th before the buds hit shelves on the 28th. The Beats Fit Pro include flexible wingtips that help them (comfortably) stay anchored in your ears without coming loose — even during exercise.

According to Engadget, in Europe the Beats Fit Pro will be priced at £200 / €230; in Canada they’ll cost $250 CAD; and in Japan you’ll be able to get them for 24,800 yen. As in the US, the Fit Pro earbuds will be offered in black, white, gray, and purple.

They feature the same active noise cancellation system as the AirPods Pro, IPX4 water resistance, and also support head tracking when listening to spatial audio. Battery life is rated at up to six hours on a charge, with the case good for another 21 hours. They don’t check off all the bells and whistles: there’s no wireless charging, for example, and AirPods still perform better on voice calls.

But they maintain most of Apple’s ecosystem tricks while delivering arguably better, more powerful sound in a fit that offers superior stability. They’re our top pick for workout earbuds, but I find myself using them just as regularly for everyday listening.