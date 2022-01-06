The Eufy Security Video Doorbell Dual has two cameras to record visitors and packages at the same time

Eufy, Anker’s smart home brand, is trying to solve the video doorbell’s biggest blindspot with a new dual-camera option. The Eufy Security Video Doorbell Dual has two cameras: a 2K camera up top to capture the face and body of a visitor and a 1080p camera down below to monitor packages left on the doorstep. At CES 2022 this week, the company also announced a new Garage Cam, which is a garage door controller and camera in one.

The concept of two cameras in a video doorbell is an interesting one, helping solve the problem most camera doorbells have where they either show you a tall, skinny video so you can see packages as well as people, but not much context outside that. Or, you get a wide view that gives more context but misses out on the doorstep itself, where those packages normally are.

This Eufy Video Doorbell Dual, which costs $260, including the required Homebase 2 (a standalone version will also be available if you already have a hub), is not the first to attempt this type of two-camera solution. The Kuna Maximus Answer also does double duty. However, that’s a hardwired doorbell; Eufy’s version is the first battery-powered buzzer to try this trick (Eufy says a hardwired version is also in the works). Its downward-facing 1080p camera has a 120-degree field of view, while the 2K camera can see as wide as 160 degrees. It also has AI that can detect packages, plus a new “Family Recognition” feature that uses AI to recognize friends and family.

In addition to dual cameras, the doorbell has dual motion detection, using radar and PIR technology to detect people versus motion and reduce false alerts, according to the company.

As with all Eufy cameras, there is no required monthly subscription fee. When paired with a Eufy hub — the HomeBase 2 — 16GB of local storage provides up to 90 days of video recording.

The Eufy Dual should last up to six months on a charge, and based on my testing of Eufy cameras in the past, this battery life largely pans out. Although if you have a very busy front door, it’s more like four months. However, the addition of a second camera could have a significant impact on battery life. Prior Eufy battery-operated doorbells could be used wired as well; we’ve asked the company if this is also the case with the Dual.

The Eufy Dual will work with Amazon Alexa and Google Home smart home platforms and is scheduled to launch on February 8th, 2022.

The other new product announced this week is the Eufy Security Garage-Control Cam and the Cam Plus. These are all-in-one garage control and surveillance devices that can be used to remotely open / close the garage door, as well as visually check in on your garage.

The Garage-Control Cam offers 1080p video and can control one door, and the Cam Plus has 2K video and can control up to two doors. They both pair with door sensors to detect the status of the door and send an alert if you forget to close it. The device also needs to be hardwired to your existing garage door opener, but details on which garage door manufacturers the product will be compatible with haven’t been released.

As with other garage door controllers — such as Chamberlain’s MyQ and the Tailwind IQ3 — the Garage-Control Cam lets you open and close your garage door remotely using the app or with voice control. Eufy also has the option of geofencing detection, so you can set the door to open or close as you arrive or leave home.

Both Cam devices can distinguish between humans, vehicles, and general motion using on-device AI, and they don’t require a Eufy hub. Instead, 32GB of local storage using an SD card provides video recordings with no monthly cloud storage fees. The cameras also support 24/7 continuous recording with a 4-second pre-roll feature.

The Garage-Control Cam (1080P/ single-door control) will cost $99 and the Garage-Control Cam Plus (2K/ two-door control) $129, and both are expected to launch in March of this year.

Update, Thursday, January 6th, 7:30 AM: Added details on the availability of a wired version of the Eufy Dual and a standalone version if you already have a hub. Also, clarified that the Garage-Control Cams need to be hardwired to a garage door controller.

Correction, Thursday, January 6th, 7:30 AM: An earlier version of this article misstated the price of the Eufy Dual, it is expected to be $260. We regret the error.