The Elder Scrolls: Arena and Redguard are now available for free on Steam

As announced back in February, the Bethesda.net Launcher is not long for this world. In anticipation of the launcher’s retirement on May 11, publisher Bethesda Softworks has added some classic Bethesda RPGs and shooters — that were previously only available digitally on Bethesda.net — to Steam. Even better, three of these games are free!

1994’s The Elder Scrolls: Arena, the first title in the long-running Elder Scrolls series, and its 1996 follow-up The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall are currently available to download and play for free on Steam, in addition to the 2003 online FPS Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory.

Feeling nostalgic? We’ve just added some of our older titles to Steam. ⚔️ The Elder Scrolls: Arena and Daggerfall

️ Elder Scrolls Adventures: Battlespire and Redguard

Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory pic.twitter.com/CYa1CUScxk — Bethesda (@bethesda) April 26, 2022

Bethesda has also added 1997’s An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire and 1998’s The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard to Steam, though not for free. You’re gonna have to fork over $5.99 USD each if you want to play those entries in the Elder Scrolls saga. You can also download the creation kits for Fallout 4 and Skyrim Special Edition now over Steam, in case you have an itch to try your hand at expanding either one of Bethesda’s sprawling open-world epics.