The Echo Show 15 just got its first discount at Best Buy and Amazon

If you’re looking to upgrade the shoddy bulletin board in your kitchen, Amazon’s biggest Echo Show yet is currently discounted for the first time ever at Amazon and Best Buy. The Echo Show 15 launched in December for $249.99, but today, the price has dropped to just $199.99 at both retailers. On the surface, the Echo Show 15 looks like a scaled-up version of the Echo Show 10 with slimmer bezels. However, the larger, 15.6-inch screen allows for some additional functionality that you can’t get with any other Echo Show.

The 1080p touchscreen can display multiple blocks of information simultaneously, dividing the home screen with calendars, weather, news, and reminders, among a handful of other useful widgets. While the Echo Show 15 is hardly going to replace your living room TV, the larger display also makes watching a number of streaming services or playing a cooking tutorial on YouTube in the background a far more enjoyable experience (and far less compromised compared to smaller smart displays). You can mount the display vertically or horizontally to your wall as well, however, if you don’t want to mount it, you’ll need to purchase a stand separately.

Much like Samsung’s The Frame TV, the Alexa-equipped Echo Show 15 is meant to emulate the appearance of a framed piece of art on your wall, allowing this tech to sit innocuously on your wall. The widgets may be limited and the smart speaker’s built-in camera may be lacking for a device that costs this much — which contributes to its inconsistent visual ID ability — but it still makes for decent HD TV and a great organizational tool for the house. Read our review.

If you’re shopping around for a smart display that’s a little more diminutive, Amazon’s latest Echo Show 8 is also discounted at Amazon and Best Buy right now. Originally available for $129.99, both retailers have discounted the compact smart display to $89.99, matching its lowest price to date and making this a good opportunity to upgrade.

While the previous model of the Echo Show 8 featured a 1MP camera, the 2021 version uses a 13MP front-facing camera that’s capable of panning and zooming, as well as tracking you across the room. The newer model also offers robust sound and uses an eight-core CPU instead of the four cores present in the previous version, however, the outward design remains unchanged and the smart speaker still offers access to Alexa’s full range of capabilities.

If you’re planning on using your Echo Show 8 for Zoom calls or video conferencing, choosing between the last-gen model and the second-gen smart speaker is fairly obvious. But even if you’re planning on blinding the camera with the integrated cover, the improved processor is an upgrade that will appeal to just about everyone. Read our review.

In another first-of-its-kind sale, Apple’s Beats Fit Pro are now discounted at a variety of retailers, including Amazon and Walmart. Normally $199.99, the noise-canceling earbuds are on sale for $179.99, which is the lowest price we’ve seen on the excellent pair of true wireless earbuds since they launched in November.

On the features front, Beats’ latest workout-centric earbuds offer quite a bit. While it would’ve been nice to see wireless charging make an appearance, the earbuds instead rely on USB-C to top off. That said, we were still pleased with their sound quality and other conveniences of the Apple ecosystem, like support for Apple’s immersive spatial audio feature and hand-free voice commands. Some other standout features include the earbuds’ excellent active noise cancellation and fin-tipped design, the latter of which keeps them from jumping out of your ears during intense workouts.

While the Fit Pros are still compatible with Android devices, their list of Apple-centric features makes them a solid choice if you’re an iPhone user who is in need of a solid pair of earbuds — whether you intend to work out or not. Read our review.

If you’re looking to catch up on your spring cleaning, the Roborock S7 is an excellent robot vacuum that’s currently on sale for just $479.99 at Amazon. This is the lowest price we’ve seen on the $649.99 robovac, and this price will only be available for today only. While the vacuum-and-mop combo may lack some of the functionality of the S7 Plus, we still consider it to be one of the best robot vacuums you can buy right now.

The S7 still boasts the same features present in the S7 Plus, including programmable cleaning zones, voice activation, and the ability to seamlessly transition from mopping hardwood to vacuuming your carpet. However, the main selling point of the S7 Plus, its auto-emptying bin, is something you won’t find included with the standard S7. However, the auto-empty station was one of the robot vacuum’s less impressive features, as noted in our review of the S7 Plus, so you’re not missing much by opting for the more budget-friendly model.

A few more deals to keep your eye on

Roccat is an established name in the gaming peripherals space, and with good-looking accessories like the Magma Gaming Keyboard and Burst Pro mouse, it’s hard not to notice. Right now, you can get both of these cool gaming peripherals in a bundle for $89.94 on Amazon instead of their typical $119.94 price.

Apple’s latest iPad Mini is still available in the 64GB, Wi-Fi configuration for $399.99, its lowest price ever, at Best Buy and Amazon. The tablet, which typically retails for $499, comes equipped with a larger, 8.3-inch display and uses USB-C for charging instead of a Lightning port, a much-needed upgrade. Read our review .

. Best Buy currently has the Lenovo Chromebook Duet available for its lowest price to date. Typically $299.99, the 10-inch tablet — which can double as a laptop in a pinch thanks to the included, detachable keyboard — has been discounted to just $189. This configuration comes equipped with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage out of the box, but can be expanded via microSD storage down the line. Read our review .

. It’s everyone’s favorite bounty hunter, in controller form. If you’re looking for a slick Xbox controller fashioned after the elder Fett, this limited-edition controller from Razer is currently on sale for $149.99 instead of its usual $179.99 at Amazon. This matches the lowest price we’ve seen for this controller and charging dock combo.

Right now, you can take advantage of a $10 discount on a four-pack of AirTags at Best Buy and Amazon, which typically retails for $99. The precise, waterproof Bluetooth trackers can last for over a year on a single battery, and they use the same “Find My” network that’s baked into other Apple devices. Just remember to track responsibly.