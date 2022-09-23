The Devil’s Hour trailer stars Peter Capaldi of Doctor Who fame

Peter Capaldi’s new show is almost like Doctor Who — except, if the 12th Doctor’s relationship with time travel was more cerebral and theoretical, and also if the Doctor was a serial killer.

Called The Devil’s Hour, the show stars Jessica Raine (Becoming Elizabeth) as Lucy, a detective plagued by nightmares who finds herself ensnared in serial killer Gideon’s (Peter Capaldi) web. It’s not clear if the time travel is actually happening, or if it’s all just psychological, but it sure looks intense.

The Devil’s Hour also features Nikesh Patel who, in addition to starring in Hulu’s Four Weddings and a Funeral, also appeared in a single Doctor Who episode (with Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor, not Capaldi’s, though). And to tie a bow around the whole evil Doctor Who comparison, longtime Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat is executive producer of The Devil’s Hour.

The Devil’s Hour will be six episodes long and premiere on Amazon Prime on Oct. 28.