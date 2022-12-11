In a post on Twitter, Brooke includes a link to the project on GitHub and says that he just doesn’t have enough time to work on it. The mod activates a seemingly untapped 90Hz refresh rate on the budget-friendly Pixel 6A, which would otherwise ship with a 6.1-inch OLED display running at 60Hz. While The The Hamden Journal’s senior editor, Sean Hollister, confirmed that the mod does work, there are a few caveats.

For one, some users report seeing a green tint on their displays when trying the mod, but that’s something Brooke and his team hope other developers can fix. “The screen tints the exact way high refresh rate OLED panels do when they’re not correctly calibrated,” Brooke tells The The Hamden Journal. “I know it is fully possible to overwrite these tables but I don’t have the time to work on it myself so I open-sourced the driver edits so that other developers can work on it.“ Brooke adds that you shouldn’t notice the green tint when the display is on the max or lowest brightness; the problem persists when it’s set in the middle.

The process of installing the mod is still pretty complicated, and if you do actually get it to work, we don’t know whether running the higher refresh rate affects the device. It’s still not clear whether the 90Hz option is software locked, or if the mod just overclocks the device, something developer Kuba Wojciechowski pointed out on Twitter a couple of months back. The The Hamden Journal reached out to Google to see if the Pixel 6A’s display really does support 90Hz, and we’ll update this article if we hear back.