The Daniels are directing an episode of Disney Plus’ next Star Wars show

Disney and Lucasfilm have been tight-lipped about what exactly Jon Watts’ upcoming Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, which stars Jude Law, is about, but we now know at least two of the directors who will be helming the series.

In his post, Kwan assured fans any rumors of them “getting sucked up by the ‘corporate machine’” were wholly out of pocket and explained that their decision to sign on to work a Star Wars gig was informed by, among other things, a need for healthcare.

“Jon Watts approached us to do an episode a while [sic] ago (before EEAAO even came out),” Kwan wrote. “We love Jon, love Star Wars, love learning new tech, we love meeting new cast and crew, and we needed the days to keep our healthcare (!) so it was an easy yes.”