The Crisis Core: FF7 remaster performance chart shows how complicated console gaming has become

The remaster of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII is out in less than a month, and if you have any recent console platform, you’ll be able to play it. But depending on which console you have, the resolution and frame rate will differ quite a bit, demonstrating just how complex console gaming has become.

At the top end — the PS5 and Xbox Series X — you’ll be able to play Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion in 4K at a maximum of 60 frames per second. But if you’re playing on Switch, you’re getting the short end of the stick at 720p and 30fps in both docked and handheld mode. If you have a PS4 or Xbox One, performance will be different depending on which specific model you’re playing on. On Xbox Series S, the maximum resolution will be 1080p at 60fps, but you’ll only see 60fps after installing a planned day one patch. And the frame rates listed for each platform are all maximums; Square Enix says that the game has variable frame rates.

It is nice that Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is on so many platforms (including PC via Steam), especially because the excellent Final Fantasy VII Remake is still only on PlayStation and PC. If lower resolutions and frame rates don’t bother you, then the platform differences may not be a problem.

But if you haven’t yet been able to find a top-end console just yet (I don’t blame you) and you want to play the new Crisis Core, you’ll be forced to accept some compromises. And while we can see some of these compromises thanks to Square Enix’s chart, you might want to wait until the game is actually out to see just how it actually plays on older consoles; even Nintendo is having some trouble with its marquee Switch games. It’s all a far cry from the days of picking between just one PlayStation and one Xbox and expecting similar performance across each.