The Continental: From the World of John Wick teaser gets very ’70s

Until morale improves, the John Wick franchise will continue to hand out beatings — this time in the ’70s. Our first look at the prequel miniseries The Continental: From the World of John Wick is here, and it’s appropriately groovy.

Set to Donna Summer’s “I Feel Love,” the teaser is big on style and light on substance, with lots of guns, a katana, and plenty of suits.

Billed as a three-part “event,” The Continental will, according to the official Peacock synopsis, “explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, as he’s dragged into the hellscape of 1970’s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind.”

The series stars Colin Woodell as a young Winston Scott, stepping into the decades-younger shoes of Ian McShane from the films, before the unflappable hotelier became the assassin king of New York audiences first met in John Wick. Thus far, all we know about The Continental is that it will chronicle Winston’s attempt to seize the eponymous hotel. The role other cast members have to play — like Mel Gibson’s Cormac or Mishel Prada’s (from the excellent Starz series Vida) KD — remains a mystery.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick will premiere on Peacock in September.