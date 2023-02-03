The classic game Myst is coming to your iPhone or iPad

The new iOS port will support iPhones and iPads with A12 bionic chipsets and newer, so you can experience the mind-numbing frustration of turning dials and locating switches wherever you take your phone. Compatible iPhones include the XS, XS Max, XR, and newer; the eighth-gen iPad, third-gen iPad Air, and fifth-gen iPad Mini and newer will all be compatible, too.

Mobile ports of Myst have existed for quite a while. The Masterpiece edition with point-and-click graphics of the original has been around since 2000, later replaced by realMyst, which included 3D graphics. This latest take on Myst was made for higher-resolution screens and built with Unreal Engine, meaning everything looks a little more photo-realistic.

The latest version of Myst gets an Unreal Engine glow-up. Image: Cyan

The new version will be free to download, and you can play through the game’s first location, Myst Island, for as long as you want without paying anything. To explore any of the other locations, you’ll need to pay up: the full version will cost $14.99.