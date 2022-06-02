The Callisto Protocol gameplay, release date revealed in new trailer

The creators of the original Dead Space will return to the sci-fi horror genre later this year with The Callisto Protocol. Developed by Striking Distance Studios, the game will be released on Dec. 2 — beating Electronic Arts’ 2023 Dead Space remake to market by just a month.

The first gameplay trailer for The Callisto Protocol showed some familiar-looking but terrifying action. The new third-person action horror game appears to have Dead Space’s style of spooks and scares in spades, but offers its own style.

Set on Jupiter’s moon Callisto in the year 2320, The Callisto Protocol stars Jacob Lee, an inmate at Black Iron Prison who must fight for his life when a mysterious outbreak throws the moon into chaos, according to the game’s creators. Jacob will battle the prison’s guards and inmates, who are mutating into creatures called Biophage, as he uncovers the mysteries of the moon, its prison, and the United Jupiter Company who runs it.

The Callisto Protocol is bound for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.