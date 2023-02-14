The Bridgerton prequel about Queen Charlotte gets a first teaser

The Bridgerton universe is expanding. A new look at the Queen Charlotte-focused prequel reveals more steamy romance for some familiar characters.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story takes us back a few decades and shows a young Queen Charlotte — as well as a younger versions of some of our favorite Bridgerton matriarchs, including Lady Danbury. In the main Bridgerton timeline, Queen Charlotte’s marriage is deteriorating because of her husband, King George’s, declining health. But the prequel series will bring us back to happier days.

The marriage starts out a bit rocky. It is arranged after all! But judging by the sensual neck kisses going on in the trailer and the electrically charged dancing, it appears things do get better for George and Charlotte, even if they’re doomed to end in tragedy.

India Amarteifio plays the young Charlotte, and she sure as heck looks like a younger version of Golda Rosheuvel, who plays Charlotte in the Bridgerton series. Other cast members include Corey Mylchreest as King George and Arsema Thomas as a young Lady Danbury. Rosheuvel will also make appearances as the older Queen Charlotte, with Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Gemmell reprising their roles of Lady Danbury and Lady Violet Bridgerton respectively in the current Bridgerton timeline.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will premiere on Netflix on May 4. Check out some new images below:

Photo: Liam Daniel/Netflix

Photo: Liam Daniel/Netflix

Photo: Liam Daniel/Netflix

Photo: Liam Daniel/Netflix

Photo: Liam Daniel/Netflix

Photo: Nick Wall/Netflix

Photo: Liam Daniel/Netflix