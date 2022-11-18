The brand-new Echo Dot just got its first big discount

While we’re going to be knee-deep in Black Friday deals a week from now, there are plenty of sales to check out if you’re planning to do some spending this weekend. If you’re gearing up for the main event taking place next week, make sure to bookmark our Black Friday hub for regular updates on all the latest deals.

Our first deal to send off the workweek is the first significant discount we’ve seen on the fifth-generation Amazon Echo Dot. Currently, you can pick up the newest Echo Dot for $39.99 at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy, knocking $20 off the regular price of the clock model; however, if you prefer your Echo Dot sans clock, you can also pick up the clock-less Echo Dot for just $24.99 ($49.99).

The latest Echo Dot doesn’t look different from its previous iteration, but it supplies a number of significant hardware upgrades. In addition to sounding better, Amazon claims that the fifth-gen Echo Dot is more responsive to tap gestures, and its integrated temperature sensor can trigger Alexa Routines based on the ambient temperature. The clock-enabled model of the Dot can also use its display to show you song information as well as the current weather forecast.

Just like the fourth-gen model, the fifth-gen Dot has the ability to serve as an Eero Mesh Wi-Fi extender, which can be handy in a pinch but can affect the overall performance of your device. However, the latest Echo Dot has the feature out of the box, while the fourth-gen version will support this feature when an over-the-air update arrives in the coming months. Read our review.

$ 39.99 The fifth-gen Echo Dot touts a temperature sensor, better sound, and faster response time than the prior model. It can also act as an extender for your Eero Wi-Fi system.

Taking a trip back to last-gen devices, you can currently find the 512GB configuration of the 12.9-inch 2021 iPad Pro discounted to $999.99 at both Amazon and Best Buy, knocking $400 off the regular price of the Wi-Fi-ready, M1-equipped Apple tablet. If you’re cool with having less storage, Best Buy also has the 256GB configuration on sale for $899.99 (normally $1,299.99). Even with the slightly older M1 CPU, the 2021 iPad Pro has more than enough juice to serve as an ad hoc laptop, and it’s equipped with one of the sharpest displays you can get on a tablet. Read our review.

$ 899.99 Apple’s latest iPad Pro comes with the company’s own M1 processor and Thunderbolt. However, the 12.9-inch model also touts the best display of any tablet available.

If you’re in the market for a more budget-friendly Apple tablet, you can currently find the base 2021 64GB iPad matching its lowest price on Amazon. Normally $329, you can get the Wi-Fi model of the 10-inch Apple tablet for $269.99. While it lacks the M1 processor present in newer iPad models, the A13 Bionic processor is still capable of handling most applications. It’s also worth noting that the vanilla 2021 iPad is the only Apple tablet that still uses a Lightning connector for charging, as opposed to USB-C, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired listening.

$ 259.99 Apple’s latest entry-level iPad represents a slight update, with a new A13 Bionic chip and a 12MP front camera that supports Apple’s Center Stage feature.

You can currently save on a couple of excellent Sony headphones at a number of retailers. The latest Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are normally $398, but they’re on sale at both Amazon and Best Buy for roughly $350. Sony’s latest noise-canceling earbuds, the WF-1000XM4, are on sale for around $180 at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy, knocking $100 off their usual price.

The WH-1000XM5 have a slimmer design than the XM4, and while Sony didn’t make any drastic changes to their main features, they offer a wholly improved experience. Superior noise cancellation alongside a better sound profile and upgraded voice call quality are why we currently consider the XM5 to be the best noise-canceling headphones you can currently get. Read our review.

$ 348 With a fresh design, improved comfort, refined sound, and even better active noise cancellation, Sony’s WH-1000XM5 headphones offer a compelling mix of features for their premium price.

For something smaller, we consider Sony’s WF-1000XM4 earbuds to be the best wireless earbuds you can buy. The XM4 earbuds are a stellar combination of top-notch noise cancellation, amazing battery life, and rich, detailed sound quality. While the microphone quality is only average, a recent firmware update eliminated one of our main gripes with these earbuds by giving the XM4 multipoint Bluetooth connectivity. Read our review.

$ 178 Sony’s WF-1000XM4 have some of the best noise cancellation of any true wireless earbuds, and the sound quality is second to none. The earbuds can also now be charged wirelessly and have a new design that’s smaller and rated IPX4.

