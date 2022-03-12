The Boys season 3 trailer: Karl Urban’s Billy gets a power upgrade

The end of season 2 of The Boys, saw Hughie (Jack Quaid) admit he was tired of trying to out-bad guy the mega-evil Vought Corporation. “I still want to fight Vought,” he says. ”I just want to do it the right way, not covered in quite as many guts.” But if the trailer for The Boys season 3 is any indication, plenty more people are going to explode onto Hughie and his friends.

The trailer, which Prime Video dropped during their panel at SXSW 2022, teases plenty of bloody escapades as The Boys continue trying to take down Vought and The Seven. Perhaps most interestingly of all, it appears Billy (Karl Urban) has picked up some laser eyes of his own?

Beyond that, The Boys is once again taking aim at some of our pop cultural favorites, cynically parodying things like Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi commercial (this time with a A-Train offering a cop a can of “Turbo Rush”) and super boy bands — alongside maybe a musical number between Kumiko (Karen Fukuhara) and Frenchie (Tomer Kapon)? There’s also a brief glimpse of what appears to be an American flag dildo; make of that what you will. Essentially it’s all very in line with the brand of The Boys, pushed to the extreme most recently in the animated spinoff, The Boys: Diabolical.

The trailer doesn’t offer details as much as glimpses of where everyone is post-Stormfront. But, as seen in the trailer, the new season will be bringing back stars Quaid, Urban, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Laz Alonso, and Chace Crawford. Also joining the team is Jensen Ackles, finally freed from the confines of Supernatural to be a foul-mouthed Captain America analogue (presumably).

Season 3 of The Boys will debut on Prime Video with three episodes on June 3. New episodes in the eight-episode season will be available every Friday.