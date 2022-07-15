The Boys’ college spinoff series gets an official title: Gen V

Amazon Studios’ new live-action spinoff of The Boys, a series set at an American college for young-adult superheroes, is titled Gen V, named after the series’ Supe serum, the streamer revealed Friday. The college-aged cast of Gen V made the announcement on social media.

Gen V is an “irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test,” according to Amazon. No doubt romantic relationships and rivalries will factor into the show’s conflicts as much as its wannabe superheroes competing for Vought International-backed contracts. Gen V was previously discussed under the name The Boys Presents: Varsity.

The new series stars Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi.

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters will serve as showrunners and executive producers for Gen V. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr also serve as executive producers on the show, and Brant Engelstein serves as co-executive producer, Amazon Studios said.

The Boys season 3 recently concluded on Prime Video. A fourth season of the hyperviolent superhero satire was confirmed in June.