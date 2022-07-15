The Bob’s Burgers Movie, Netflix’s Valley of the Dead, and 8 more new movies you can watch at home this weekend

This week, The Bob’s Burgers Movie finally comes to streaming on Hulu. There’s a whole lot of great new movies where that came from, though, with new releases from Netflix in the way of the Spanish zombie action movie Valley of the Dead and the Italian romantic drama Under the Amalfi Sun.

There’s also a ton of new releases on VOD, including the the Buddhist sci-fi mystery Karmalink, the satirical horror thriller American Carnage, the psychological thriller Neon Lights, and much more.

Here are the new movies you can watch at home this week.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie

Where to watch: Available to stream on Hulu

Image: 20th Century Animation

The Bob’s Burgers Movie follows the Belcher family who, after a ruptured water main opens a sinkhole in front of Bob’s Burgers, try to salvage what’s left of their summer. With Bob and Linda distracted, the kids embark on an adventure to solve a mystery that could save the restaurant.

From our review:

It’s hard to levy any serious complaints against The Bob’s Burgers Movie, just as it’s hard to find a truly bad burger. While every burger fan will always have their favorite, it’s rare to find one worth avoiding. Mostly, the problem with The Bob’s Burgers Movie comes down to the only aspect of a quality burger unrelated to taste: the price. A truly great burger is affordable. Bob’s Burgers airs for free on broadcast television, a hell of a deal. Is it good enough to warrant a movie ticket? Yeah, sure. But there’s no need to splurge if you don’t want to.

Valley of the Dead

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

Image: Netflix

Set in 1938, the Spanish zombie action movie Valley of the Dead follows a group of opposing Republican and Francoist forces who must work together to defeat a horde of flesh-eating zombies created by Nazi scientists.

Under the Amalfi Sun

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

Image: Arianna Lanzuisi/Netflix

Picking up a year after the events of 2020’s Under the Riccione Sun, Under the Amalfi Sun follows Vincenzo (Lorenzo Zurzolo) and Camilla (Ludovica Martino), who reunite for a vacation along the beautiful Amalfi Coast.

Neon Lights

Where to watch: Available to rent for $5.99 on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

Image: Red Hill Entertainment/Momentum Pictures

The 2022 horror thriller Neon Lights follows an eccentric tech tycoon (Dana Abraham) who gathers his estranged siblings and their children for a reunion at his secluded estate off the grid. When a killing spree inexplicably occurs, he’ll have to search deep within himself for answers in order to save himself and his loved ones.

Diary of a Spy

Where to watch: Available to rent for $5.99 on Amazon and Vudu; $4.99 on Apple

Image: XYZ Films

Diary of a Spy follows the story of Anna (Tamara Taylor), a disgraced intelligence officer whose last mission resulted in the death of nearly her entire team. Anna is offered one last chance at redemption: Seduce and recruit Camden (Reece Noi), a tutor with connections to the Saudi royal family.

She Will

Where to watch: Available to rent $6.99 on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

Image: IFC Midnight

Alice Krige (Gretel & Hansel, Star Trek: First Contact) stars in the supernatural horror film She Will as Veronica Ghent, an aging film star who travels to a remote resort in rural Scotland with her young nurse, Desi (Kota Eberhardt), to recuperate after a double mastectomy. A strange new power begins to awaken inside of Veronica that gives her the opportunity to enact revenge on those who have wronged her.

Karmalink

Where to watch: Available to rent for $4.99 on Apple; $3.99 Vudu

Image: Good Deed Entertainment

Set in a futuristic version of Cambodia, the Buddhist sci-fi mystery Karmalink follows a young detective attempting the connection between her friend’s mysterious dreams of a lost artifact and a neuroscientist’s ambitions to achieve immortality.

Wrong Place

Where to watch: Available to rent for $6.99 on Apple and Vudu

Image: Vertical Entertainment

A vengeful meth cook tasks his son (Michael Sirow) to hunt down Frank (Bruce Willis), the former police chief of a small town, in order to silence him before he can deliver eyewitness testimony against him. Unfortunately for his would-be murderers, Frank’s not going out without a fight.

American Carnage

Where to watch: Available to rent for $6.99 on Amazon and Apple

Image: Saban Films

After a xenophobic governor passes an executive order to arrest undocumented children, a group of newly detained teenagers are offered a chance to have their charges dropped in exchange for caring for the elderly at fortified facility. With a name like American Carnage, though, you can expect a lot more violence and gore than that initial premise might suggest.

Umma

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix on July 16

Photo: Saeed Adyani/Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sandra Oh stars in the 2022 psychological horror film Umma as a mother living on a quiet American farm coping with her daughter’s impending departure to college. When the remains of her estranged mother arrive at her doorstep, they set in motion a chain of events that unearth painful memories and grisly apparitions of the past that threaten to consume both her and her family.

From our review: