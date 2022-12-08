The biggest announcements and trailers from the Game Awards 2022

It’s that time of the year when we all gather ‘round Twitch to watch three hours of video game announcements punctuated by some awards. Yes, it’s The Game Awards 2022. As always, this year’s edition of the annual event was full of big reveals and lots and lots of trailers (there were a few awards as well). If you didn’t manage to sit through the whole thing, don’t worry, we have you covered. Here are the biggest things you might’ve missed.

Some more Final Fantasy XVI

The trailers for Final Fantasy XVI keep on coming, and the latest — as always — is full of gigantic monster battles and political intrigue. We even got a proper release date: the game will hit the PS5 on June 22nd, 2023. But because of all the blood, you’ll have to go to YouTube to watch it.

Armored Core VI is on the way

FromSoftware took a break from accepting awards from Elden Ring to make the surprise announcement that Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is in the works. It’s coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam, and while it doesn’t have a specific release date, the studio says it’ll be out next year.

The Mario Bros. movie looks like a toad-ally good time

It wasn’t all games. Nintendo and Illumination also showed off a brief new clip of the Super Mario Bros. Movie, focused mostly on the always-overlooked Toads. Our previous looks focused on the Chris Pratt-voiced Mario and, more recently, Princess Peach.

Horizon Forbidden West is getting an expansion

The open world of Horizon Forbidden West is about to get even bigger. Sony announced the game’s first expansion, called “Burning Shores,” which will let you explore new locations including the Hollywood sign. It’s due out next April, though only for PS5.

We got a fresh look at Cyberpunk 2077’s first expansion, Phantom Liberty, which will be out next year. It will star none other than Idris Elba.

Diablo IV is out next June

The long-in-development Diablo IV now has a release date. The dark action RPG will be out on June 6th, 2023, and you can check out a brand-new trailer for a taste of what to expect. (Just be warned that it’s age-gated, so you’ll have to click through to YouTube to watch.)

Amazon is trying for its own Genshin Impact

Amazon announced its latest publishing deal, teaming up with Bandai Namco on a title called Blue Protocol. It’s an MMO with anime-style visuals and action-RPG gameplay, which sounds a little like the massively popular Genshin Impact. The game will be coming to the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC in the second half of 2023, which a closed beta on PC expected early next year.

A Dune survival MMO

Funcom provided a new look at Dune: Awakening, a survival MMO set in the iconic sci-fi universe. It sounds harsh:

In Dune: Awakening you strive to survive the countless dangers of Arrakis alongside thousands of other players. Explore your role and identity in this harsh environment, on an epic personal journey that will have you searching for water and building shelters against storms to controlling the flow of spice in the top echelons of this unforgiving planet.

A new trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

EA first revealed the sequel to Jedi: Fallen Order back at Star Wars Celebration, and now we have a fresh trailer for the sequel giving us a good look at the gameplay. Even better, it now has a release date, launching on March 17th.

Kojima has a new game, and it’s more Death Stranding

Death Stranding director Hideo Kojima stopped by to show off his next game, which he’s been teasing for some time. It’s a sequel: right now it’s known as DS2, but that’s just a working title. The important thing is that it looks extremely weird.

The classic roguelike Hades is getting a sequel. Developer Supergiant Games revealed Hades II at the awards, though there aren’t many details beyond the fact that it’s in development. But like its predecessor, it’ll be available in early access to begin with.

A sweet surprise for Suicide Squad

We got a deeper look at Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad game, and it came with a nice surprise: the late Kevin Conroy will be playing Batman one last time.

Street Fighter 6 gets a release date

We finally know when the excellent-looking Street Fighter 6 is launching: June 2nd, 2023. We also got a new trailer that showed off a fresh look at a number of different characters in action, including Dee Jay, Manon, Marisa, and JP.

The first release from Ghost Story Games

Ghost Story Games, a studio led by former BioShock creative lead Ken Levine, showed off its first game with a brief trailer for Judas. We don’t know much else about the single-player shooter, but it’s coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC whenever it does launch.

Hide and seek is coming to Among Us

The next big update for Among Us is a hide and seek mode called, appropriately, “hide n seek.” The best part is it’s coming very soon: the update will be out on December 9th.

Dead Cells, meet Castlevania

The very Castlevania-like game Dead Cells is getting a crossover with… Castlevania. The game’s next expansion is called “Return to Castlevania,” and it’s due out early next year.

Returnal and The Last of Us are coming to PC

The extremely hard atmospheric shooter Returnal is the latest PlayStation title to make its way to PC. It doesn’t have a release date yet, but the PC version is listed as “coming soon.” Joining it will be The Last Of Us Part I, which will be available on March 3rd.

Hellboy is looking good

A new game starring Hellboy is in the works, and based on the first trailer, it looks like a beat ‘em up that really captures Mike Mignola’s art. It’s called Hellboy: Web of Wyrd, and while it doesn’t have a release date, it’s coming to a number of platforms: Steam, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox.

The first trailer for Earthblade

The team behind indie classic Celeste is back with a new game called Earthblade, due out in 2024. Here’s the premise: