The best Xbox Series X and Series S accessories for 2022

If you’re willing to fork out a bit of extra money, it may be worth investing in the Xbox Elite Series 2.

While nearly double the price of the Xbox wireless controller, we once dubbed it the best Xbox controller you can buy. We loved how customizable it is, as well features like the adjustable-tension thumbsticks, the paddles for custom button mapping, and the shorter hair-trigger locks. The controller also offers USB-C and Bluetooth connectivity, and great battery life whether you’re playing on an Xbox One, Xbox Series X, or Windows 10 device. In fact, we were able to enjoy roughly 40 hours of playtime on a single charge.

Although the Elite Series 2 typically sells for $179.99, we often see discounts on the controller. Right now, for example, Microsoft and Target are selling the black variant for $139.99. Microsoft also launched a new Halo-themed Xbox Elite 2 controller in November alongside a limited-edition, Halo-themed Xbox Series X, however, it’s currently only available on the second-hand market.