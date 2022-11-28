The best VR headsets, keyboards, mice, and more to get a PC gamer

Steam Deck, $400+
Valve’s large yet surprisingly comfortable handheld PC is mighty enough to run the latest AAA releases or even just work like a regular desktop. It’s also no longer reservation-only, just in time for the holidays.
Steam
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15, $1,570
Our sister site The The Hamden Journal says this is the best gaming laptop. Considering its power, it’s also surprisingly light at just around 4 pounds.
Amazon
Gigabyte AERO 16 XE5, $1300+
Unlike many other powerful laptops on the market right now, the GIGABYTE AERO 16 XE5 features a 4K UHD ultra-wide AMOLED panel on the go, allowing PC players to experience the richest visual fidelity, all powered by the impressive NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti. And with the 1TB PCIe Gen4 storage, games load faster than ever. No more waiting for maps to load before getting back into the action.
Newegg
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max, $200
With the flip of a switch, there’s finally a true multiplatform wireless gaming headset, which works whether you’re playing on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC, or mobile, and offers maximum comfort and a long battery life.
Amazon
GameStop
PC Game Pass, $10/mo
This monthly subscription grants you access to a large library of games for your Windows PC, including Microsoft’s exclusive games from day one as well as games exclusive to PC.
Amazon
Valve Index Full VR Kit, $1,000
Valve’s headset is one of the most high-end on the market, and this kit includes the base stations and controllers required to take full advantage of the most immersive VR. Just make sure your PC has the specs to match.
Steam
HTC Vive Pro 2, $800+
HTC’s latest iteration of its headset built for room-scale VR is a premium upgrade for high-end PC-VR users, featuring 5K display and increased field of view for ultimate immersion.
Vive
HP Reverb G2 Virtual Reality Headset, $400
HP’s headset is a more afforable PC-VR option that’s compatible with VR blockbusters like Half-Life: Alyx. Better yet, cameras are built into the headset so no additional setup in your room is required.
HP
Xbox Wireless Controller, $50
Some PC games are just better played with a controller, and the Xbox controller (updated for Series X/S consoles) is the go-to standard. Available in a range of colors, or you can design your own!
Amazon
GameStop
MSI 13th Gen Gaming Desktop, $4,500+
If you just want to splash out and get the most powerful pre-built rig then this beast of a gaming desktop PC is for you, equipped with the Intel Core i713th Gen CPU and the new Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU.
Best Buy
Newegg
Anker 341 USB-C Hub, $35
Need more ports for your laptop? This USB-C hub provides additional USB-A and USB-C ports, microSD and SD card readers, as well as an HDMI port to connect your display to a bigger screen. It’s also a recommended companion for Steam Deck owners.
Amazon
Anker