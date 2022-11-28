The best VR headsets, keyboards, mice, and more to get a PC gamer

It can be perilous buying holiday gifts for a PC user when there are so many options available, even more so when you consider all the different ways someone can customize their machine with the latest tech and upgrades.

PC users, especially those who take their gaming seriously, pride themselves on cutting-edge technology and performance, so what might look like a bargain could potentially fall disastrously short of their needs and expectations, while you may also find yourself out of luck trying to hunt down the most in-demand items, such as a brand-new graphics card.

Here’s where our guide comes in, as we recommend the best 2022 PC gifts, whether you’re buying for friends, family, colleagues, or yourself. In addition to desktops and laptops, there’s also a range of accessories to buy, such as keyboards, mice, and headsets, some of which are also compatible with other gaming platforms.

Our guide covers multiple categories, so you can navigate by filtering what kinds of products or deals you’re after. There’s something for every PC user here.

Steam Deck, $400+

Valve’s large yet surprisingly comfortable handheld PC is mighty enough to run the latest AAA releases or even just work like a regular desktop. It’s also no longer reservation-only, just in time for the holidays.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15, $1,570

Our sister site The The Hamden Journal says this is the best gaming laptop. Considering its power, it’s also surprisingly light at just around 4 pounds.

Gigabyte AERO 16 XE5, $1300+

Unlike many other powerful laptops on the market right now, the GIGABYTE AERO 16 XE5 features a 4K UHD ultra-wide AMOLED panel on the go, allowing PC players to experience the richest visual fidelity, all powered by the impressive NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti. And with the 1TB PCIe Gen4 storage, games load faster than ever. No more waiting for maps to load before getting back into the action.

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max, $200

With the flip of a switch, there’s finally a true multiplatform wireless gaming headset, which works whether you’re playing on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC, or mobile, and offers maximum comfort and a long battery life.

PC Game Pass, $10/mo

This monthly subscription grants you access to a large library of games for your Windows PC, including Microsoft’s exclusive games from day one as well as games exclusive to PC.

Valve Index Full VR Kit, $1,000

Valve’s headset is one of the most high-end on the market, and this kit includes the base stations and controllers required to take full advantage of the most immersive VR. Just make sure your PC has the specs to match.

HTC Vive Pro 2, $800+

HTC’s latest iteration of its headset built for room-scale VR is a premium upgrade for high-end PC-VR users, featuring 5K display and increased field of view for ultimate immersion.

HP Reverb G2 Virtual Reality Headset, $400

HP’s headset is a more afforable PC-VR option that’s compatible with VR blockbusters like Half-Life: Alyx. Better yet, cameras are built into the headset so no additional setup in your room is required.

Xbox Wireless Controller, $50

Some PC games are just better played with a controller, and the Xbox controller (updated for Series X/S consoles) is the go-to standard. Available in a range of colors, or you can design your own!

MSI 13th Gen Gaming Desktop, $4,500+

If you just want to splash out and get the most powerful pre-built rig then this beast of a gaming desktop PC is for you, equipped with the Intel Core i713th Gen CPU and the new Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU.

Anker 341 USB-C Hub, $35

Need more ports for your laptop? This USB-C hub provides additional USB-A and USB-C ports, microSD and SD card readers, as well as an HDMI port to connect your display to a bigger screen. It’s also a recommended companion for Steam Deck owners.

