Today is officially Valentine’s Day in the US, a day meant for expressing love and celebrating romance — or just eating a bunch of candy and chocolate. If you’re a sentimental procrastinator and in need of a last-minute gift, we have some great suggestions for you in our Valentine’s Day gift guide. We’ve also rounded up a wealth of last-minute ideas, which includes digital options and many gifts that are still available for in-store pickup. After all, at this point, anything is better than a bouquet from the gas station down the street.

If you’re in it for yourself, however, or just hoping to score some great deals, as usual, you’re in luck. Some retailers are currently running Valentine’s Day promotions and discounting a number of items right up our alley, like Apple’s latest AirPods and Amazon’s newest Kindles. Below, we’ve collected some of the best Valentine’s Day deals on tech, gadgets, and more for you to peruse — because any holiday is a good reason to save yourself some money.

Headphone and earbud deals

TV deals

One of the best TVs for gaming, the LG C1, is available at its Black Friday price. Amazon, B&H Photo, Newegg, and Best Buy are currently selling the 55-inch model for around $1,297 instead of $1,499.99. The popular TV sports a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision HDR compatibility, and support for HDMI 2.1.

Samsung’s The Frame displays customizable wall art but, when turned on, transforms into a smart 4K TV with Amazon Alexa built in and a 120Hz refresh rate. Right now, Amazon, B&H Photo, Samsung, and Best Buy are selling the 55-inch, 2021 model for around $998 instead of $1,499.99, its lowest price ever.

Both Amazon and Best Buy are taking $300 off of the 75-inch Vizio M-Series Quantum 4K TV, selling it for $999.99. The TV offers a 60Hz panel, a variable refresh rate (VRR), and a built-in Chromecast.

Laptop and Chromebook deals

HP’s Spectre x360 14 is our pick for the best Windows laptop. It’s also the best two-in-one laptop you can buy right now, and is currently on sale for $1,349.99 instead of $1,549.99 from HP. The $200 discount applies to the model with an i7 processor, 512GB of storage, and 32GB of memory. Read our review.

The 17-inch LG Gram 17, the best laptop for fans of big screens, may be large but is actually quite lightweight. It typically retails for $1,849.99, but right now, Amazon is selling the device for $1,541.74. The $300 discount is available on the model equipped with an i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Read our review.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 is $1,549.99 ($300 off) at Best Buy right now with an Intel Core i9 CPU, an RTX 3060 GPU, a 1TB SSD, and 16GB of RAM. Its 16-inch screen has a 16:10 aspect ratio, too, making it well-suited for productivity and not just gaming. Read our review.

Apple deals

If you own one of Apple’s AirTags and want to attach the convenient Bluetooth tracker to your keys, backpack, or another item, Apple’s official Leather AirTag Loop has dropped to $18.49 at Amazon, a $20 discount and an Amazon all-time low.

Amazon device deals

Gaming deals

General tech deals