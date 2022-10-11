The best TV and home entertainment deals we found for October Prime Day

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

If you’re ready to upgrade your living room setup before the cold, winter months arrive, Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale has a bunch of deals you should consider. It’s not often that most people upgrade their TVs, but this sales event has a number of good discounts on TV sets of all sizes from brands including LG, Samsung, Sony and others. For those that are already happy with their tube, Amazon has also discounted a bunch of home theater gadgets include streaming devices, soundbars and more, so you can upgrade your setup in a different way. Here are the best TV and home entertainment deals we found for this October Prime Day.

Shop Prime Day TV deals

Apple TV 4K

The latest Apple TV 4K has dropped to $109. While on the expensive side, it’s a set-top box that Apple lovers will appreciate. We gave it a score of 90 for its speedy performance, Dolby Vision and Atmos support and much improved Siri remote.

Buy Apple TV 4K at Amazon – $109

Fire TV Cube (previous-gen)

Amazon’s previous-generation Fire TV Cube is on sale for $60, or half off its regular price. It supports 4K streaming, Dolby Vision and Atmos, plus hands-free Alexa controls.

Buy Fire TV Cube at Amazon – $60

Fire TV Stick

The standard Fire TV Stick is on sale for $20. It supports 1080p streaming with Dolby Atmos and it comes with an Alexa Voice Remote that has power and volume buttons on it.

Buy Fire TV Stick at Amazon – $20

Fire TV Stick 4K

The Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for $25 for October Prime Day, which is half off its normal price. This one supports 4K streaming with Dolby Vision along with Dolby Atmos audio and Amazon’s Fire TV OS.

Buy Fire TV Stick 4K at Amazon – $25

Fire TV Stick 4K Max

The higher-end Fire TV Stick 4K Max has dropped to $35, which is $20 less than usual and a record low. On top of all of the features in the standard Fire TV Stick 4K, the Max version also supports WiFi 6 and live picture-in-picture viewing.

Buy Fire TV Stick 4K Max at Amazon – $35

Roku Express

Roku’s Express streaming dongle is on sale for $18, which is $12 off its usual rate. Like Amazon’s own budget streaming devices, the Express doesn’t have a ton of fancy features, but it does support HD content and it comes with a high-speed HDMI cable. The Express 4K+ streamer is also on sale for $25.

Buy Roku Express at Amazon – $18

Buy Roku Express 4K+ at Amazon – $25

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

The latest Roku Streaming Stick 4K is on sale for $27, or $23 less than normal. It builds upon the technology in the Streaming Stick+, supporting 4K HDR10+ content, Dolby Vision, long-range WiFi, voice search and TV controls with the included remote.

Buy Roku Streaming Stick 4K at Amazon – $27

Sony OLED TVs

Sony

A bunch of Sony OLED TVs sets have been discounted for October Prime Day, key among them being the 55-inch Sony A90J Bravia XR OLED smart TV for $1,798, which is 28 percent off and a record low. This model includes Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR, Motion Clarity with a 120Hz refresh rate plus support for Google Assistant and Alexa voice commands.

Buy 55-inch Sony A90J Bravia OLED at Amazon – $1,798

Shop Sony TV deals

LG OLED TVs

A number of LG OLED TVs are on sale for Prime Day, with one of the best deals being the 48-inch A1 OLED smart TV for only $645. This is one of the company’s more affordable OLED sets and it runs on LG’s a7 Gen 4 AI Processor 4K and supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, Game Optimizer and voice controls with Alexa and the Google Assistant.

Buy LG A1 OLED at Amazon – $645

Shop LG TV deals

Samsung TVs

Samsung

Plenty of Samsung TVs are on sale for Prime Day, including a 32-inch The Frame model that’s coming in at less than $400. The Frame is a good series to consider if you don’t want your TV to look like your typical black box when not in use since you can set it to show artwork while it’s idle.

Buy 32-inch The Frame at Amazon – $398

Shop Samsung TV deals

Hisense TVs

Hisense

Hisense has also discounted a bunch of its TVs, and you can pick up a number of solid models for less than $1,000. For example, this 50-inch ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot TV is on sale for $445, while this 65-inch ULED Premium 65U8G QLED TV is down to $800 for this sale.

Shop Hisense TVs

Vizio Elevate soundbar

Vizio

Vizio’s Elevate soundbar is on sale for $700, or $400 off its normal price. It has multiple speakers inside the main portion that rotate upward whenever you’re playing Dolby Atmos or DTS:X content. Plus, the whole system has 18 speakers, including a wireless subwoofer and two satellite surround speakers that you can position anywhere in the room.

Buy Vizio Elevate soundbar at Amazon – $700

Samsung Premiere projector

Samsung

Samsung’s Premiere ultra-short-throw projector is a whopping $1,000 off and down to $2,498, which is close to its record-low price. This model supports 4K picture, 2,200 lumens of brightness and a built-in smart TV interface that makes it easy to access services like Prime Video and others.

Buy Premiere projector at Amazon – $2,498

