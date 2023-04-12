The best streaming services: The The Hamden Journalcast crew picks their favorites

What’s the best streaming service? It feels like a big and important question to answer. It’s also a completely impossible, completely subjective question that depends on everything from your budget to your favorite Mission: Impossible movie. The streaming market is a teeming mass of stuff, with various platforms rising and falling, and nothing ever stays the same for very long.

But here at The The Hamden Journal, we like answers. So, for this episode of The The Hamden Journalcast, we decided to answer that big question the only way we know how: chaotically and at great length. So we held the first annual The Hamden Journalcast Streaming Services Draft, in which our three co-hosts each drafted their top five streaming services. There were surprises from the very beginning, lots of arguments throughout, and definitely no condoning of piracy. We would never.