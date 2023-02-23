The best SSDs for your PlayStation 5

There are a lot of great games to play on PS5, but the console’s paltry built-in storage will only let you experience a few at a time, depending on their file sizes. If you’re looking for the best PS5 SSD that allows you to fit as many of the best PS5 games, updates, apps, screenshots, and saves as you want, you’ve come to the right place.

Expanding the storage of your PlayStation 5 isn’t as expensive (or as difficult) as you may fear. And, best of all, many M.2 SSDs are compatible, so you can shop for the one that’s right for your budget. However, there are some requirements. First is speed. Per Sony, the one you choose needs to be a PCIe 4.0 model with a sequential read speed of at least 5,500 MB/s. All of our options below meet that criterion.

Secondly, while the PS5 can handle one M.2 SSD of at least 250 GB and up to 4 TB in capacity, the SSD needs its own heatsink to operate properly. Most of our picks come with one pre-installed, a convenience that usually results in a slightly higher price than their heatsink-less counterparts. But if you find a great deal on a heatsink-less model, this low-profile heatsink is just $10.99 at Amazon, and can be installed in minutes.

For each SSD, we’ve listed the specs provided by the manufacturer, but it’s important to note that their speed may not directly impact load times or gameplay.

Best-value PS5 SSDs

Corsair MP600 Pro LPX

The Corsair MP600 Pro LPX SSD is a good one to get when the price dips as low as it currently has. The MP600 yields a slightly faster read speed than Samsung’s 980 Pro below. You can find the 1 TB version SSD for $89.99 (normally $184.99). You’re getting about 11 GB per dollar spent, which is among the best value on this page. The 2 TB version costs $169.99 (normally $209.99).

Samsung 980 Pro

The Samsung 980 Pro M.2 SSD is likely the most popular option, due to being one of the debut PCIe 4.0 SSDs on the market. It’s also a good value, thanks to its great performance, falling price, and wide availability. Currently, you can pick up either 1 TB or 2 TB models at Amazon for $109.99 and $159.99, respectively.

Crucial P5 Plus

If you want a lot of speedy storage for under $100, check out Crucial’s P5 Plus. But don’t forget to snag this M.2 SSD heatsink to fix onto it before you go to install it in your PS5. At $80.99, you’re getting just over 12 GB per dollar spent.

Crucial P5 Plus SSD Prices taken at time of publishing. Sequential Read Speed: 6,600 MB/s Sequential Write Speed: 5,000 MB/s

Fastest PS5 SSDs

WD_Black SN850X

WD_Black, an offshoot of Western Digital, also makes an M.2 SSD for PlayStation 5 modeled after its SN850X line of SSDs. Right now, you can find the 2 TB SN850X with a heatsink at Best Buy for $179.99 (originally $334.99). That’s about 11 GB per dollar spent, which is a good value.

You can also find the 1 TB version at Amazon for $109.99 (originally $179.99).

The newer Samsung 990 Pro promises even faster sequential read speeds of up to 7,450 MB/s; however, it’s considerably more expensive than the above WD_Black recommendation. The 1 TB version (sans heatsink) starts at $169.99 (a 2 TB model is a whopping $289.99), so the only recommendation we want to make is for you to patiently wait for its price to go down a bit, or just purchase the WD_Black model. Here are more details on the 990 Pro from our sister site, The The Hamden Journal.

4 TB PS5 SSDs

WD_Black SN850X

If you’re cool with installing a M.2 heatsink, the heatsink-less version of the SN850X is just as fast as the option above, but cheaper. Plus, it’s one of the most affordable (yet fastest) 4 TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 drives we’ve seen yet. At $399.99, you’re getting 10 GB per dollar spent.

WD_Black SN850X SSD Prices taken at time of publishing. Sequential Read Speed : 7,300 MB/s Sequential Write Speed: 6,600 MB/s

Corsair MP600 Pro LPX

The Corsair MP600 Pro LPX is making another appearance here. Its 4 TB model comes in at $480. That’s not as cheap as the SN850X above, but it isn’t terrible, given its slightly increased speed and having a built-in heatsink. At its current price of $479.99, you’re getting roughly 8.3 GB per dollar spent.

Seagate FireCuda 530

The Seagate FireCuda 530 SSD is available in sizes ranging from 500 GB to 4 TB, and the 4 TB model goes for $529.99 (normally $959.99). It seems like a good drive, though we don’t suggest going this route for a 4 TB drive when the SN850X is so affordable by comparison.

Seagate FireCuda 530 SSD Prices taken at time of publishing. Sequential Read Speed : 7,000 MB/s Sequential Write Speed: 5,100 MB/s

Kingston Fury Renegade

The Kingston Fury Renegade SSD is available in sizes that range from 500 GB to 4 TB. If you’re in the market for a larger size, B&H Photo currently has the 4 TB M.2 SSD for a whopping $634.99 (normally $749.99). Again, it’s not a great value, but it exists, and it’s pretty fast.

Kingston Fury Renegade SSD Prices taken at time of publishing. Sequential Read Speed : 7,300 MB/s Sequential Write Speed: 5,100 MB/s

External PS5 hard drives

There are even bigger hard drives out there that can attach via USB to your PS5. However, these can only be used to store a PS5 game’s installation files, not to actually play it (although PS4 games can be both stored and played from an external hard drive). To play PS5 games that you’ve offloaded, you’ll need to transfer the files from the external storage to the console’s internal SSD. This might not sound like a stellar solution, but it’s a clever alternative to redownloading games over and over.

WD_Black D30

The WD_Black D30 Game Drive is a stocky, external drive available in 500 GB, 1 TB, or 2 TB configurations. The Game Drive uses a USB-C-to-A interface that offers transfer speeds of up to 900 MB/s, and the 500 GB WD_Black D30 version is available at Best Buy for $59.99 (normally $99.99), while the 1 TB and 2 TB configurations are also available for $119.99 (normally $149.99), and $199.99 (normally $239.99).

WD_Black D30 Game Drive Prices taken at time of publishing. Maximum Read Speed: 900 MB/s Maximum Write Speed: 900 MB/s

WD_Black P40

The WD_Black P40 Game Drive SSD offers a slimmer storage solution than the D30 that’s a little more expensive, due to its slimmer design and faster transfer speeds of up to 2,000 MB/s. Best Buy currently has the 1 TB WD_Black P40 model available for $129.99 (normally $179.99), and the 2 TB SSD costs $199.99 (normally $329.99).

WD_Black P40 Game Drive Prices taken at time of publishing. Maximum Read Speed: 2,000 MB/s Maximum Write Speed: 2,000 MB/s

Crucial X8 SSD

While it isn’t quite as fast as the P40 above, the Crucial X8 SSD is still a solid option for giving you more storage for your PS5 without spending a ton. Plus, it’s a little thinner and more unassuming in its design than the gamer-focused P40. Currently, you can find the 1 TB Crucial X8 at Amazon and Best Buy for around $74 (normally $119.99).