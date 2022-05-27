The best smart home and kitchen sales we found for Memorial Day

If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your home with the latest gear, this weekend might be the time to do so. From robot vacuums to Instant Pots, there are a number of great sales for connected appliances and kitchen gadgets for Memorial Day this year. As you can imagine, there are quite a lot of them, so we’ve collected some of the best ones below.

Anker Eufy RoboVac 11S

Anker’s Eufy RoboVac 11S is one of our favorite budget robot vacuums thanks to its slim profile, smart features and affordable price. Now it’s even cheaper at just $150. It doesn’t have WiFi, but it does have a remote control. It also has three different modes so you can pick just how powerful you want the suction to be.

Buy Eufy RoboVac 11S at Amazon – $150

Anker Eufy RoboVac 15C Max

If you want an upgrade, however, the Anker Eufy RoboVac 15C Max is also on sale for $250, or 11 percent off its normal price. It has features like WiFi, stronger suction and it charges itself when it’s low on power. Plus, the 15C Max is compatible with either Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant.

Buy Eufy RoboVac 15C Max at Amazon – $250

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO

Those with pets might want to consider the iRobot Roomba i3 EVO at just $280, which is 20 percent off its retail price of $350. It has dual multi-surface rubber brushes that can handle any floor type while staying tangle-free. The i3 EVO is also pretty smart. In addition to Alexa or Google integration, it can learn the layout of your home and create an “imprint smart map” so that you can easily tell it which room to clean and at what time. It will even learn your tidying habits over time and suggest extra cleaning if needed.

Buy Roomba i3 EVO at Amazon – $280

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO

Want a version that empties itself? Then get the iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO for $450 (18 percent off $550), which comes with a Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal unit that can hold up to 60 days worth of dirt and debris so you only need to clean it every couple of months.

Buy Roomba i3+ EVO at Amazon – $450

Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer

Sometimes you just want to air fry two different foods at once, and the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer (on sale for $155) lets you do that with ease. It was our pick for best dual-zone air fryer because of how quickly it heats up and its quiet operation. It was also smart enough to adjust cooking times so that the two baskets will finish cooking around the same time.

Buy Ninja Foodi Dual Zone at Amazon – $155

Instant Pot Duo

The Instant Pot, everyone’s favorite multicooker, is also on sale this weekend – it’s now $79, down from $100. The Duo is one we recommend for most people, as it’s easy to use and can perform multiple functions. This model can sauté, cook rice, slow cook, pressure cook, sterilize, keep food warm, and make yogurt. You can find out how to make the most of your Instant Pot with our guide.

Buy Instant Pot Duo at Amazon – $79

Google Nest Audio

You can now pick up Google’s Nest Audio smart speaker for $65 from Adorama. Or, if you want two, you can grab a pair for just $120. That’s an especially great deal if you’re in need of a stereo setup. Google’s Nest Audio has excellent audio quality too, and you can link it up to your choice of music streaming service. Of course, it’s powered by Google Assistant, so you can ask it to play whatever you like, ask for the weather forecast, your day’s appointments, the local sports scores and more.

Buy Nest Audio (2 pack) at Adorama – $120 Buy Nest Audio at Adorama – $65

Google Nest Hub

Google’s Nest Hub smart display is down to just $65, and the Nest Hub Max is also on sale at Adorama for $179. The Hub Max is geared more for communal areas like the living room or the kitchen, while the smaller Hub is geared more for private spaces like the bedroom. That’s also why the Hub doesn’t have a camera, while the Hub Max does (you can use it to make video calls on Google Duo as well as Zoom). Google’s smart displays are great not just for viewing Nest Cam footage but also watching YouTube clips, getting step-by-step cooking instructions or just controlling the rest of your smart home.

Buy Google Nest Hub at Adorama – $65 Buy Google Nest Hub Max at Adorama – $179

Amazon Echo Show 8

Not to be left out, Amazon’s Echo Show 8 and Show 5 are discounted today too: the larger model is now $100 while the 5-inch smart display is $50. The Echo Show 8 is our personal favorite of the two, as it’s not as large as the Show 10, but not quite as small as the 5. It’s great for watching videos, viewing photos, looking up recipes and more. The Show 8 is especially wonderful for video calls as it has excellent camera quality plus an auto-framing feature that will focus on you and follow your movements as you chat.

If you prefer a smaller display, however, the Show 5 is fantastic too. It works much better as a smart alarm clock as it’s sized to fit perfectly on a nightstand. Like all Echo Shows, you can tap the Show 5 to snooze and it has a sunrise alarm that will gradually brighten the display to wake you up.

Buy Echo Show 8 at Amazon – $100 Buy Echo Show 5 at Amazon – $50

