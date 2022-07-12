The best robot vacuum and smart home deals you can get for Amazon Prime Day

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Upgrading your home with the latest tech can be expensive, but Amazon Prime Day is an opportunity to do so for a lot less. Be it robot vacuums or smart bulbs, there’s a whole lot of IoT and kitchen devices that are on sale today. Even some of our favorites from iRobot, Shark and Google have been discounted. Not all of the sales are actually worth your money, so we’ve done the hard work of narrowing that list down to the best deals available.

Ecobee Smart Thermostat

Ecobee Smart Thermostat Ecobee

One of our favorite smart thermostats is this one from Ecobee, so we’re glad that it’s on sale today for $178 ($71 off its retail price of $249). It has built-in Alexa support, which means you can control the temperature simply by using your voice. Features include natural language processing, speech detection and a smart “Home & Away” function that can detect your presence and adjust the temperature automatically. If you would rather have something a little simpler, the Ecobee3 Lite, which doesn’t have voice control, is also on sale for $128 (original price is $179).

Buy Ecobee smart thermostat at Amazon – $179

Ecobee Smart Sensor for Doors and Windows

Ecobee smart sensors Amazon

If you want to elevate your Ecobee ecosystem even further, consider getting these smart sensors. They’re on sale for $63, which is 21 percent off its $80 retail price. Simply attach them to your doors or windows, and you’ll get an alert any time they’re open. They’ll work in concert with your Ecobee smart thermostat to automatically pause heating or cooling if they’re left open. It works as a security system as well, as it has a 120-degree motion sensor that will alert you of any movement up to 16 feet away.

Buy Ecobee sensors at Amazon – $63

Nest Learning Thermostat

Nest Learning Thermostat Nest

Nest has quite a number of products on sale today. One of them is Nest’s Learning Thermostat, which has dropped to $190 for Prime Day. That’s $60 less than its original retail price. It’s available in a variety of finishes – Brass, Copper, Mirror Black, Polished Steel, Stainless Steel and White. It’s currently the top-of-the-line smart thermostat from Google, with the ability to “learn” your preferences over time and adjust the temperature of your home accordingly. It also works with optional sensors that you can place around the home so you can assign specific temps for different rooms.

A more affordable option is the standard Nest Thermostat, which is also on sale today for $90 ($40 less than the original $130). It doesn’t work with the temperature sensors and lacks the learning capabilities of the higher-end model, but you can still use it to remotely control your home’s temperature.

Buy Nest Learning Thermostat at Amazon – $190

Buy Nest Thermostat at Amazon – $90

Nest Doorbell Battery

Nest Doorbell Nest

Nest’s Doorbell Battery is only $120 today, which is $60 less than its usual $180 price point. This video doorbell runs on rechargeable batteries so it doesn’t need to be hard-wired into the house, which is good news for renters. It doesn’t offer 24/7 video recording like the Nest Hello does, but it does keep up to 3 hours of event history for free, or up to 60 days if you have a Nest Aware subscription. Plus, if the WiFi goes down, it’ll store up to an hour of recorded events so you can see what you’ve missed. Alternatively, if you just want a security camera for indoors or outdoors without the doorbell functionality, the Nest Cam Battery is on sale today as well for just $120 each ($60 less than its original retail price). It also runs on rechargeable batteries and even features a magnetic mount.

Buy Nest Doorbell Battery at Amazon – $120

Buy Nest Cam Battery at Amazon – $120

Ring Video Doorbell

If you would rather have an Amazon-powered video doorbell instead, Ring’s Video Doorbells are discounted for Prime Day too. The 2020 version is down to $75, which is 25 percent off, while the upgraded Ring Video Doorbell 3 is now $160 ($40 off). The most recent of them all, the Video Doorbell 4, is down to just $170 ($50 off). All three let you interact with people at your front door, and you’ll get an alert when there’s a visitor or a package as well. You have the option of using either the built-in batteries or hard-wiring them to your house. The Video Doorbell 3 has a removable battery pack and interchangeable face plates, while the Doorbell 4 has color video previews and a new Quick Replies feature.

Buy Ring Video Doorbell at Amazon – $75

Buy Ring Video Doorbell 3 at Amazon – $160

Buy Ring Video Doorbell 4 at Amazon – $170

August WiFi Smart Lock

August Wi-Fi Lock The Hamden Journal

One of our favorite smart locks, August’s 4th-gen WiFi Smart Lock, is on sale today for just $150, which is $80 off its retail price. There’s also a bundle with the lock and a keypad for $189, which is 30 percent off the combined cost. We really liked the August WiFi Smart Lock back when we reviewed it in 2020 due to its slim design and WiFi connectivity. It forces you to set up two-factor authentication that adds an extra layer of security, which is always welcome with smart locks. Like most smart locks, the August lets you remotely lock and unlock the door, which is handy for letting friends and family members in when you’re absent. It also works with regular keys too, just in case the WiFi goes down.

Buy August WiFi smart lock at Amazon – $150

iRobot Roomba i7+

iRobot Roomba i7+ iRobot

There’s often several discounts on Roombas for Prime Day and this year is no exception. iRobot’s Roomba i7+ is now on sale for just $500, which is 50 percent off its original $1,000. That’s the lowest we’ve seen yet, and it’s certainly worth considering if you’re in the market for a robot vacuum. Not only does it automatically clean your room for you, it’ll actually charge itself and empty its own dustbin too. It has 10 times the suction power of regular Roombas, which makes it fantastic for those with pets and it automatically maps your home for a more targeted clean.

Buy Roomba i7+ at Amazon – $500

iRobot Roomba 692

iRobot Roomba 692 iRobot

If you want a more affordable option, iRobot’s Roomba 692 is discounted today as well. It’s now priced at $180, which is $120 off the $300 retail price. Though it won’t clean itself like the i7+, the 692 is still capable enough, with excellent cleaning capabilities and adaptive navigation. It also works with Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can command it with your voice.

Buy Roomba 692 at Amazon – $180

Shark AV2501AE robot vacuum

Shark AV2501AE Shark

Shark also has a couple of robot vacuums on sale this Prime Day. The AV2501AE is just $380, which is $270 off its $650 retail price. Like the i7+, the Shark can empty itself into a base. This particular model can actually hold 60 days worth of dirt and debris, which is a godsend if you’re looking to reduce your chores around the house. It also has excellent cleaning performance with powerful suction and an on-demand deep cleaning mode that targets specific rooms and zones. It’s great for homes with pets and it has hands-free voice control with Alexa or Google Assistant support. A slightly cheaper option is the Shark AV2501S, priced at $300 (down from $550), which is similar to the AV2501AE except it has a 30-day capacity base instead.

Buy Shark AV2501AE at Amazon – $380

Buy Shark AV2501S at Amazon – $300

Instant Pot Vortex Plus, 6-Quart

Instant Pot Vortex Plus Instant Pot

Though you might associate the Instant Pot brand with multi-cookers, the company also makes excellent air fryers, and a few of them are on sale this Prime Day. Our favorite of the lot is the Instant Pot Vortex Plus, which is just $100 today ($60 off its $160 retail price). Not only does it crisp foods efficiently, it has a clear see-thru window which lets us check our food. Plus, it has odor-erasing filters that produce less smoke compared to other air fryers. If you want a smaller, more affordable option, the Instant Pot Vortex is also on sale today for $90 ($44 off $134). It doesn’t have a clear window or odor-erasing filters but it’s an option if you want to save a little more counter space.

Buy Instant Vortex Plus at Amazon – $100

Buy Instant Vortex at Amazon – $90

Ninja Foodi Dual-Zone XL Air Fryer, 10-Quart

Ninja Foodi Dual-Zone XL Air Fryer Ninja

For those who just need to air fry more than one thing at once, Ninja’s Foodi Dual-Zone XL is worth considering. It’s on sale today for $160, which is $70 off its regular price. We dubbed it the best dual-zone option in our air fryer guide and for good reason. You can either cook two different things at a time, or you can double the quantity of something and use the Match Cook function to cook all of it with the same settings. Best of all, it can adjust the cooking times so that foods from both areas can be done at the same time.

Buy Ninja Foodi Dual-Zone air fryer at Amazon – $160

Vitamix 5200 Blender

Vitamix 5200 Vitamix

We recommended the Vitamix as the creme de la creme of blender brands in our kitchen guide, and fortunately, the company has several different models on sale for Prime Day. Our favorite is the 5200, which is on sale for $300 ($106 off the retail price of $406). It’s the choice of restaurants and professional chefs (you’ll frequently see it on shows like Iron Chef) as it’s such a kitchen workhorse. It’s powerful enough to handle tough ingredients like nuts and frozen fruit while also producing silky smooth results.

A slightly more elegant version, the Professional 750 Series, is also on sale for $400 (retail price is $630). It can do many of the same tasks as the 5200 but has five pre-programmed settings for frequently made items like smoothies and soups. It also has a lower profile so it can fit underneath your upper cabinets. Last but not least, the Vitamix One is now just $175, which is $75 off the original $250. It still has plenty of the power of the other Vitamix blenders, but housed in a more petite package for those who have less counter space.

Buy Vitamix 5200 at Amazon – $300

Buy Professional 750 Series at Amazon – $400

Buy Vitamix One at Amazon – $175

Amazon Echo Show 8

Amazon Echo Show 8 Amazon

As you might expect, Amazon’s entire product line is on sale today for Prime Day. We already have a post outlining them all, but we’ll highlight a few of the smart home options here. The Echo Show 8 is our favorite Alexa-powered smart display thanks to its small footprint, sharp display and video-chatting capabilities. We also really like the Show 5, which makes for an excellent smart alarm clock due to its size. Last but not least, there’s the Show 10, which has a swiveling display and a camera that automatically pans and zooms during video calls.

Shop Echo deals at Amazon

Eero 6

eero 6 eero LLC

Eero’s entire line of mesh WiFi routers is on sale for Prime Day. The Eero 6 is a dual-band model that covers up to 1,500 square feet and is now $71, while the Pro 6 is a tri-band system that covers up to 2,000 square feet and starts at $148. If you’re willing to pay more, you can upgrade to the Eero Pro 6E, which covers up to 6,000 square feet and supports speeds of up to 2.3 Gbps. The Eero 6+, on the other hand, is an affordable gigabit router that is down to just $90, and supports up to 1Gbps speeds plus up to 4,500 square feet of coverage.

Shop Eero deals at Amazon

Blink Indoor Amazon

Several of Amazon’s Blink cameras are on sale for Prime Day. The Indoor is now just $55 ($20 off), the Outdoor is $60 ($40 off) and the Mini is just $30 ($5 off). Both the Indoor and Outdoor models are completely wireless, though the Outdoor version has a more weather-resistant design. The Mini needs to be plugged in, but otherwise has similar features to the other two. All of them support 1080p recording, motion alerts, and two-way audio.

Shop Blink deals at Amazon

