The best Prime Day deals on Legos, Nerf Blasters, and box sets

The stuff you want isn’t always the stuff you need, and that’s okay. Now and again, it’s nice to treat yourself with something just for you, even if it has little to no practical value. Our collection of the best Prime Day deals on toys for grown-ups is all about filling that void in your soul with all the cool stuff you couldn’t afford as a kid. The bulk of our suggestions for spending that hard-earned disposable income come in the form of Lego sets and Nerf blasters, some of which are perfect for filling that empty space on your curio shelf.