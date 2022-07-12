The best Prime Day deals for Amazon devices that you can get

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

There’s arguably no better time than Prime Day to buy a piece of tech made by Amazon. Echo speakers, Kindle e-readers, Fire TV devices and everything in between drop to record-low prices for the company’s annual shopping event, and this year’s no different. You’ll find most of Amazon’s gadgets are on sale for Prime Day, including the latest models of things like the Kindle Paperwhite and the Echo Show 8. Also, Amazon-owned devices, like Eero routers and Blink security cameras, are cheaper than ever, too. Here are the best deals on Amazon devices you can get for Prime Day 2022.

Echo

Amazon’s Echo smart speaker has dropped to $60. It earned a score of 89 from us for its solid audio quality, attractive design and its inclusion of a 3.5mm audio jack.

Echo Dot

The Echo Dot is on sale for $20 while the Echo Dot with Clock is down to $33. We like these tiny smart speakers for their good audio quality, compact design and tap-to-snooze feature.

Echo Show 5

The Echo Show 5 has dropped to $35, or $50 off its usual price. If you want a smart alarm clock, this is the smart display to get. We like its sharp 5-inch display, ambient light sensor, smart home controls and tap-to-snooze feature.

Echo Show 8

The Echo Show 8 smart display is on sale for a record-low price of $75. It earned a score of 87 from us for its attractive design, stellar audio quality and improved camera for video calls. The first-generation Show 8 is also on sale and you can get a bundle with it and a Blink Mini camera for only $65.

Echo Show 10

Amazon’s swiveling Echo Show 10 has been discounted to $180. We gave it a score of 83 for its automatic panning and zooming during video calls, excellent audio quality and its ability to double as a security camera.

Echo Show 15

The Echo Show 15 has been discounted to $180, or $70 off its usual price. Instead of propping this display up on a table or countertop, it can go on your wall and act as an interactive information board, providing access to things like calendar events, shopping lists and more.

Echo Frames

The Echo Frames are on sale for $100 right now. We gave them a score of 76 for their lightweight design, hands-free Alexa capabilities and compatibility with prescription lenses.

Echo Buds (2nd gen)

The second-generation Echo Buds are down to $70 right now, while the model with a wireless charging case is on sale for $90. Amazon massively improved these wireless earbuds from the original versions and we gave them a score of 80 for their better sound quality, good ANC and smaller design.

Fire 7 (2019)

The Fire 7 tablet is on sale for $30, or half off its normal price. If you’re looking for a cheap tablet to bring with you everywhere or to give your kid without worry, this is a good option. While it doesn’t have the Google Play Store, you can still use it to check email, watch videos, play music and more.

Fire HD 8

The Fire HD 8 tablet is half off and down to $45. We gave it a score of 81 for its decent performance, good battery life, wireless charging capabilities and USB-C port.

Fire HD 10

The Fire HD 10 has dropped to only $75 for Prime Day. It’s the Fire tablet to get if you want the best performance possible. We like its 1080p display, 12-hour battery life and its Show Mode feature.

Fire 7 Kids Pro

Amazon’s Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet is down to $50, or 50 percent off its usual rate. It’s the smallest of the company’s affordable tablets and the kids version comes with a protective case, a two-year warranty and one year of access to Amazon Kids+.

Fire HD 8 Kids Pro

The 8-inch version of Amazon’s kids tablet is on sale for $70. This also comes with a protective case, a two-year warranty and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+.

Fire HD 10 Kids Pro

The Fire HD 10 Kids is also on sale for $120 right now. You’re getting the same thing in this bundle — a protective case, a two-year warranty and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ — along with a larger tablet.

Fire TV Cube

Amazon’s Fire TV Cube has dropped to $60, or half off its regular price. It supports 4K streaming, Dolby Vision and Atmos, plus hands-free Alexa controls.

Fire TV Stick Lite

You can pick up Amazon’s most affordable streamer, the Fire TV Stick Lite, for only $12 right now. It supports 1080p streaming and gives you access to some of the most popular services like Netlfix and Disney+.

Fire TV Stick

The standard Fire TV Stick is on sale for $17. It supports 1080p streaming with Dolby Atmos and it comes with an Alexa Voice Remote that has power and volume buttons on it.

Fire TV Stick 4K

The Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for $25 for Prime Day. This one supports 4K streaming with Dolby Vision along with Dolby Atmos audio and Amazon’s Fire TV OS.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max

The higher-end Fire TV Stick 4K Max has dropped to $35, which is $20 less than usual. On top of all of the features in the standard Fire TV Stick 4K, the Max version also supports WiFi 6 and live picture-in-picture viewing.

Kindle

Amazon’s standard Kindle has dropped to $45, which is half off its normal price. We gave this e-reader a score of 91 for its improved contrast display, extra front lights and sleeker design.

Kindle Paperwhite

The Kindle Paperwhite is on sale for $95, which is a new record low for the e-reader. The updated model has 17 front lights, a sleeker design, an adjustable warm light, weeks of battery life and Audible support.

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition

The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition has dropped to $135 for Prime Day. This is the best e-reader Amazon makes right now and we gave it a score of 97 for its larger screen, USB-C charging, automatic brightness adjustment and wireless charging support.

Kindle Oasis

The Kindle Oasis is on sale for $175 right now, or $75 off its usual price. We gave this device a score of 89 for its thin and light design and improved backlighting system.

Kindle Kids

The Kindle Kids edition has been discounted to $50. This is essentially a standard Kindle with a few extra perks including a protective case and one year of Amazon Kids+.

Eero 6

The Eero 6 dual-band mesh WiFi system has dropped to $71. One node can cover up to 1,500 square feet and it supports WiFi 6 and has a built-in Zigbee home hub inside.

Eero Pro 6

The Eero Pro 6 tri-band system starts at a discounted price of $148 for Prime Day. This system can cover up to 2,000 square feet with just one router and it supports WiFi 6 and has a built-in Zigbee home hub inside.

Eero Pro 6E

You can pick up the new Eero Pro 6E WiFi system for as low as $194 on Prime Day. Amazon recently launched this system and its the most capable WiFi 6 setup in the Eero family. It covers up to 6,000 square feed and supports speeds up to 2.3Gbps.

Eero 6+

The Eero 6+ system is down to $90 right now. This is Amazon’s most budget-friendly WiFi 6 router set and the dual-band system supports speeds up to 1Gbps and a coverage area of up to 4,500 square feet.

Amazon Smart Plug

Amazon’s smart plug is $12 off and down to $13. You can plug almost any “dumb” appliance into this accessory to make it a smart one that can be controlled via a companion app and with Alexa voice commands.

Amazon smart thermostat

Amazon’s smart thermostat is on sale for $42 right now. This affordable IoT gadget lets you control your home’s temperature from anywhere and it can be adjusted via Alexa commands.

Blink Indoor

The Blink Indoor camera is on sale for $55, or $20 off its normal rate. This accessory is totally wireless, so you can place it almost anywhere. It supports 1080p recording, motion alerts, two-way audio and temperature monitoring.

Blink Outdoor

Blink’s Outdoor camera is $40 off and on sale for $60. It has all of the features of the Indoor model along with a weather-resistant design, so you can use it to monitor the outside of your home.

Blink Mini

The Blink Mini has been discounted to only $30 for Prime Day, and you can get two of them for the price of one as well. This camera needs to be plugged in, but we like its compact design, 1080p recording, motion alerts and two-way audio.

Ring Video Doorbell

Amazon’s Ring Video Doorbell is 25 percent off and down to $75. It records 1080p video and lets you see what’s going on outside your front door. It also has two-way audio so you can speak to visitors, and a rechargeable battery.

