The best Prime Day 2022 tablet deals

The entire Tab S8 lineup and other tablets are being discounted during Prime Day. | Photo by Dan Seifert / The The Hamden Journal

Amazon and other retailers are offering some excellent discounts on Android and Apple tablets during Prime Day 2022, and we’re going to tell you about them. We’ll continue to keep this page updated as deals become available or as specific devices sell out. If you’re looking to save on more than just tablets, you should definitely check out our Prime Day hub summarizing all of the best tech deals you can find right now or keep tabs on our live blog for up-to-the-minute information on new and interesting sales.

Photo by Dan Seifert / The The Hamden Journal



The best Amazon tablet deals

The 10.1-inch Amazon Fire HD 10 is just $74.99, half off of its normal $149.99 price. Read our review .

. You can also find the 10.1-inch Amazon Fire…

Continue reading…